Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Man at the center of 'Pappygate' featured in Netflix documentary

By Leigh Searcy
Posted by 
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iodCw_0acPx75900

The bourbon bust that put Kentucky in the international spotlight will soon be featured on Netflix.

Pappygate, as it's called, is one of three infamous thefts featured in the documentary, "Heist."

In the opening trailer for the series, Former Buffalo Trace employee Toby Curtsinger says, "Think about it. If you had an opportunity to steal if you worked in a bank with a vault wide open and nobody seeing you, are you going to do it?"

Netflix
Toby Curtsinger, the so-called ringleader of Pappygate, will be featured on a Netflix documentary called "Heist."

Curtsinger was the so-called ringleader of Pappygate, a scandal in which Pappy Van Winkle bourbon and other brands were stolen by distillery employees and sold to friends and acquaintances.

Curtsinger pled guilty to stealing rare bourbon from Buffalo Trace and Wild Turkey Distilleries in Frankfort before re-selling it for profit.

He was one of nine people indicted in the bourbon bootlegging ring.

Curtsinger was originally sentenced to 15 years in prison but received shock probation within a month of his incarceration.

"Heist" premieres on Netflix on July 14. It features two other infamous heists involving a 21-year old woman who stole three million in Vegas casino cash and a man who stole a "fortune" from a Miami airport.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

2K+
Followers
840
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distillery#Miami Airport#Documentary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosFood & Wine

A Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Heist Is the Subject of a New True Crime Documentary on Netflix

Back in 2013, the investigation into a massive theft of Kentucky bourbon began grabbing national headlines. Now, the story is getting a docuseries retelling on Netflix next month. Arriving on July 14, Heist is billed as a six-episode true crime series where "ordinary people almost get away with these extraordinary heists." The Season 1 trailer promises three real stories -- and one of those may be familiar to people in the food and beverage world: "Pappygate."
TV & VideosPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Netflix Documentary Spotlights Former SportsKids of the Year

At the beginning of Sisters on Track, which is now streaming on Netflix, Tai, Rainn and Brooke Sheppard are being named SportsKids of the Year for 2016. Theirs was a remarkable story: The sisters, ranging in age from 9 to 11, moved into a Brooklyn homeless shelter with their mother, Tonia Handy, when she could no longer afford their rent. That didn’t stop them from competing in track and field at an elite level. (Full disclosure: As managing editor of Sports Illustrated Kids, I was part of the team responsible for giving them the award, an experience that remains the most rewarding of my career.)
MoviesHouston Chronicle

Dev Hynes Song Featured in Trailer for Netflix's 'Beckett'

An American tourist in Greece finds himself the target of a manhunt in Beckett, a new thriller film from Netflix and director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino that released its first trailer on Thursday. The film premieres on August 13th only on the streaming platform. John David Washington stars as the tourist,...
Lexington, KYWTVQ

‘Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘Hustler’ author featured in documentary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – This month, KET is pleased to present a documentary film that explores the life of Kentucky writer Walter Tevis, author of several novels adapted for the screen, including The Queen’s Gambit, The Hustler and The Color of Money. Walter Tevis: A Writer’s Gambit airs on...
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Netflix New Shows: Netflix to Release BBC Documentary Series “Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean” in July – Netflix News

Netflix have released the trailer for an upcoming documentary series about John DeLorean – creator of the legendary DeLorean car as made famous by the “Back to the Future” films. The series was originally aired on BBC4 and on iPlayer in the UK as both a 1-hour documentary and then an extended episodic form titled “DeLorean: Back from the Future” but it has been renamed for Netflix as “Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean”. The 3-episode series will arrive on Netflix on July 30th although it is currently unclear whether this will also include the UK.
TennisPosted by
Daily News

SEE IT: Netflix releases first trailer of Naomi Osaka documentary series

The world will get a chance to see Naomi Osaka like never before. The international tennis star is the subject an eponymous three-part docuseries, set to debut on Netflix July 16. Directed by Garrett Bradley, whose film “Time” was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, the film focuses on the life of the four-time grand slam champion and her struggles with being ...
MoviesPosted by
Wide Open Country

'The Harder They Fall': New Western Coming to Netflix Features a Famous Black Cast

The first trailer for The Harder They Fall has dropped, and the fandom has already begun. What's being heralded as a "new school Western" flexes a star-studded cast of Black actors: Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Regina King, and Idris Elba. The film, due out later this year, will mark Jeymes Samuel's directorial debut.
Fort Smith, ARPosted by
5NEWS

U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves featured in new Netflix film

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The new Netflix drama/western movie "The Harder They Fall" will feature a familiar face for Fort Smith residents. British actor Delroy Lindo plays U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves in the film. A synopsis of the plot reads, "When an outlaw discovers his enemy is being released from...
MoviesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Persuasion’ Featuring Dakota Johnson Heads For Netflix, But When?

Netflix has teamed up with MRC Film to adapt Persuasion into a modern-day film featuring Dakota Johnson. The film will be an adaption of the novel of the same name written by Jane Austen. This particular novel is significant to fans of Jane Austen as it was the last novel she wrote before passing away. It was released shortly after her death. The book has been adapted numerous times over the years. But, Netflix plans to take a modern approach with Dakota Johnson as the leading lady.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Britney Spears Netflix documentary release date, cast, synopsis, trailer

She’s an icon, she’s a legend and, once again, she is the moment. Everybody’s talking all this stuff about Britney Spears in the wake of the #FreeBritney movement and the traction it has made to help remove her from the restrictive 13-year conservatorship. Next up, the upcoming Britney Spears Netflix documentary will shed further light on the pop legend’s life.
TV & Videosuncrazed.com

Sophie Turner Cast In New Netflix Feature ‘Strangers’

Strangers follows two female character who “after a clandestine meet-cute, team up to go after each other’s bullies.”. Thor: Love and Thunder writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson will be producing along with Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron. Co-writing the project will be Robinson and Celeste Ballard, Deadline reports. Sophie Turner will...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Murder by the Coast: The shocking story behind Netflix’s latest true-crime documentary

Netflix’s latest true-crime documentary tells the story of a horrific murder and an unjust conviction spurred on by homophobic attitudes.Arriving on the streaming service on Wednesday (23 June), Murder by the Coast is a Spanish-language documentary looking into the shocking miscarriage of justice in which a woman was wrongly imprisoned for the murder of a 19-year-old girl.The events began in 1999 in Mijas, a town in the Costa del Sol, following the death of 19-year-old Rocío Wanninkhof.Wanninkhof, who was a local resident of the Malaga town, travelled on foot from her family home on the afternoon of 9 October...
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Netflix New Shows: Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter Partner with Netflix for Feature Film Deal – Netflix News

Netflix has formed a first-look deal with Berlanti/Schechter Films, a production company founded by Emmy and Golden Globe nominated writer, director, and producer Greg Berlanti and his producing partner Sarah Schechter. Berlanti has previously worked with Netflix as executive producer for “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “You” and started out “Dawsons Creek”. For films he has worked on “Love, Simon”, the acclaimed “Unpregnant” and the upcoming “Free Guy”, “My Policeman” and “Moonshot”.
Texas Statekwhi.com

TEXAS INDEPENDENCE DOCUMENTARY TO SHOW SATURDAY AT THE BARNHILL CENTER

A documentary film telling the story of the Texas Declaration of Independence will premiere in a theatre for the first time this weekend in Brenham. The public is invited on Saturday to a screening of “Independence! A Lone Star Rises” at The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

Czech Film Fund supported development of fiction features and documentaries

In June, the Czech Film Fund granted the support for development of fiction features and for development of documentary films for the second time this year. In fiction category, the Council divided altogether EUR 346 000 (CZK 9 million) among 12 projects by talented young guns as well as experienced authors and supported mainly coming-of-age stories and family dramas. In case of documentary films, the Fund supported 9 projects with EUR 172 000 (CZK 4,5 million), mostly focused on current topics, portraits and Czechoslovak history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy