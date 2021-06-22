Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden sees work needed to address problems created by big tech firms -White House

By Andrea Shalal
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05J7zh_0acPwyEQ00
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks prior to signing of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden believes steps are needed to safeguard privacy, bolster innovation and deal with other problems created by big technology platforms, the White House said on Tuesday, signaling his support for legislation concerning Big Tech.

Biden is encouraged by bipartisan work underway in Congress to tackle these issues, the official said, a day before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee votes on a package of antitrust bills, some of which target the market power of large tech firms. read more

"These platforms have transformed our daily lives, and showcase our country's ingenuity and potential, but also create real problems for users, small businesses, and tech startups," said the White House official.

"The president believes we need to address the problems these platforms create to protect privacy, generate more innovation, and make sure the great tech companies of the future can emerge and grow right here in the U.S.," the official said.

The House Judiciary Committee will vote on Wednesday on a package of six antitrust bills, including two that address the issue of giant companies, such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google, creating a platform for other businesses and then competing against those same businesses.

The legislation drew fire on Tuesday from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the largest U.S. business group, which warned it would have "dangerous consequences for America." read more

It said antitrust laws "should not be rigged against a small number of companies."

The White House hoped the bipartisan proposals would move forward in the legislative process and looked forward to working with Congress on the issue, the official added.

In a separate development, the Federal Trade Commission, whose new chairwoman has been critical of Amazon, has decided to review the company's planned purchase of U.S. movie studio MGM, a source familiar with the matter said. read more

Lina Khan was sworn in as FTC chair on June 15 in what was broadly seen as a victory for progressives seeking tougher antitrust enforcement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
172K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Amazon Com Inc#The White House#Alphabet Inc#Mgm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Alphabet
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
FTC
News Break
White House
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden executive order to target noncompete agreements -White House

July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden’s upcoming executive order will target noncompete agreements, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. “The executive order will call on the FTC to adopt rules that could help to curtail (these) agreements,” Psaki said. “The order will also call on the Federal Trade Commission to adopt rules that ban unnecessary occupational licensing agreements.”
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden says he will know more on Thursday about attempted RNC hack

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he will know more on Thursday about the attempted hack of the Republican National Committee. Biden made the comment to reporters on Wednesday as he returned to the White House from a trip to Chicago. The president received a briefing by administration officials earlier on Wednesday about their efforts to combat ransomware.
POTUSFortune

Biden expected to sign order that would empower workers in the job market

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order that will reduce the ability of employers to prevent workers from going to rival firms and remove some of the state occupational licensing requirements that make it harder to land a job.
Congress & CourtsThe Decatur Daily

Big Tech must engage to prevent Congress stifling innovation

For the past decade Big Tech leaders have failed to address issues of mounting public concern about the industry: monopolistic practices, privacy invasion, disinformation and misinformation, and election interference. Their lack of action has created a political vacuum that Congress is now rushing to fill. Tech leaders, in turn, are...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

White House to spin July 4 vaccination shortfall

President Joe Biden will lay out a five-point plan to immunize more people against COVID-19 after the White House missed its July 4 goal. The Biden administration proposal includes targeted "door to door" vaccine safety and access outreach and making it easier for people to get their shots through their doctor's offices, including children during their “back to school” checkups, according to a White House official.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The Biden administration and Congress have a chance to tame Big Tech

Earlier this month, President Biden appointed Lina Khan to chair the Federal Trade Commission, the agency tasked with protecting consumers and promoting competition. A leader in the movement for strong antitrust enforcement and an unflinching critic of Big Tech, Khan was confirmed by the Senate in an unusually bipartisan vote, with 21 Republicans joining 46 Democrats and two independents to support her nomination. What makes this rare show of cross-party unity even rarer is that it was in support of a cause that progressives can be genuinely enthusiastic about. But strengthening antitrust protections could be a path to realizing a major progressive priority: reversing the concentration of wealth that has fueled growing inequality.
POTUSCNBC

Biden discusses bipartisan infrastructure deal from White House

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak to reporters from the White House Thursday afternoon to discuss a breakthrough infrastructure deal to fix the nation's highways, bridges and waterways.
POTUSNPR

The White House Wants To Clamp Down On Noncompete Agreements

President Biden wants to curb the use of noncompete agreements, which have become widespread not only in white collar jobs but also for employment contracts with construction and hotel companies, the White House said. Biden will call on the Federal Trade Commission to adopt new rules governing the use of...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to host summit of Quad countries this year - White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. coordinator for the Indo-Pacific region Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden will host a summit with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan this year and it should bring “decisive” commitments on vaccine diplomacy and infrastructure. Campbell made the remarks at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy