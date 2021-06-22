Man dies after being shot by 2 suspects in South Seattle
SEATTLE — Seattle police were searching Tuesday for two suspects accused of fatally shooting a man in Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood, authorities said. Police were called to a bus stop in the 2900 block of Rainier Avenue South shortly before 1 p.m. after bystanders reported the shooting. The victim, whose identity was pending, was rushed for medical treatment to Harborview medical Center, where he later died, officials said.komonews.com