This two-pack of smart plugs is down to $13 for Amazon Prime Day

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you’re exhausted after a busy day — or trapped on the couch by the cat, again — the last thing you want to do is get up to turn the lights or the fan on or off. That’s why you need one of the best Prime Day deals around. Grab this two-pack of Kasa Smart Plugs from Amazon for just $13, saving 35% off the usual price. This deal isn’t going to hang around for long, so if you want your smart plugs quickly, snap up the deal today before stock becomes limited or sells out completely.

