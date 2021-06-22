Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

Opinion: It’s time San Diego County recognizes our tribal governments as equals

By Jim Desmond
sandiegouniontribune.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesmond is the San Diego County supervisor for District 5 and lives in Oceanside. On May 5, the county of San Diego took a major step towards an equitable and fair future for our tribal governments. San Diego County has more tribal governments than any other county in the nation. These tribes have proven to be good community members and their commercial endeavors are an economic engine to our region. Collectively, they have created more than 10,000 jobs, resulting in a $1 billion infusion from gaming, resorts, hotels, campgrounds and other businesses located on reservation land such as shooting ranges, dirt bike courses and zip lines.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Desmond#Board Of Supervisors#Union Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Trump sues Facebook, Twitter, Google over platform bans

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he filed class-action lawsuits against tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google — along with their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai — because of bans imposed on him and others. "We're demanding an end to the shadow banning, a...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Dubai extinguishes fire on ship in Jebel Ali Port

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - A fire aboard a ship in Dubai's Jebel Ali Port was extinguished on Thursday after it had been sparked overnight by an explosion in a container, the Dubai government's media office said. The blaze in the Middle East's largest transshipment hub was caused by a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy