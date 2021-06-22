Opinion: It’s time San Diego County recognizes our tribal governments as equals

Desmond is the San Diego County supervisor for District 5 and lives in Oceanside. On May 5, the county of San Diego took a major step towards an equitable and fair future for our tribal governments. San Diego County has more tribal governments than any other county in the nation. These tribes have proven to be good community members and their commercial endeavors are an economic engine to our region. Collectively, they have created more than 10,000 jobs, resulting in a $1 billion infusion from gaming, resorts, hotels, campgrounds and other businesses located on reservation land such as shooting ranges, dirt bike courses and zip lines.