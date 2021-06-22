Opinion: Despite mistreatment, tribes have tried to help. It’s time for San Diego County to reciprocate.

Mazzetti is chair of the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians. He lives in Valley Center on the Rincon reservation. When we do not learn from our past, history tends to repeat itself. This old saying is far too familiar for Native Americans. When settlers arrived in what is now the United States, our tribes were repeatedly slaughtered, decimated, pillaged and plundered. Although we no longer face the threat of genocide as our ancestors did, we now face a modernized form of attack — discriminatory political and governmental policies that pose risk to the very core of our tribal nations.