Two men have been charged with the murder of a toddler on a Detroithighway in a case of mistaken identity.Brison Christian was shot and killed when Darius Evonte Lanier, 19, and Eugene Meredith Hubbard, 21, allegedly mistook the family because of their truck.Investigators in Michigan say that the two-year-old and his nine-year-old brother, BJ, were shot while being driven on I-75 by his parents.“I looked out my side window and I seen somebody hanging out the window with a gun,” his father Brian Christian said.When the family pulled over, Mr Christian says that Brison had been shot in the...