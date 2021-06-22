The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

According to AMC’s press release, the company ordered an eight-episode first season and plans to launch the series in 2022. The series will be available on both the AMC network and their exclusive AMC+ service next year. In a major 2020 acquisition, the company acquired the rights to Rice’s iconic works, encompassing 18 titles, including the “Vampire Chronicles” and “Mayfair Witches” series. This means that not only does AMC have the rights to the novel that the film adaptation is named after, but they have also taken full ownership of the entire intellectual property for the series.