UPDATE: Desert Inn reopens in both directions

Two separate critical injury crashes in the Las Vegas valley caused road closures or freeway lane closures Tuesday afternoon.

DESERT INN NEAR BOULDER HIGHWAY

As of 8 p.m., Desert Inn Road reopened in both directions between Boulder Highway and Backstage Boulevard after an hours-long closure while police investigated a critical crash.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has since said a road rage incident led to the crash.

Two people were arrested and a man is in "extremely critical" condition at Sunrise Hospital.

215 NEAR INTERSTATE 15

The second, unrelated crash is on the 215 eastbound near Interstate 15 involving a box truck.

As of 6:30 p.m., the incident has been cleared and all lanes are back open.

Eastbound 215 had two travel lanes closed for several hours after police say a car made an "unsafe lane change" and the box truck hit the car.

The car's driver was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. The box truck driver has minor injuries, police say.

This was updated after the closures reopened.