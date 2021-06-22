Cancel
Green River, WY

Local Businesses Step Up After the GR Knights Travel Bus Was Vandalized

By olivia kennah
sweetwaternow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN RIVER — Earlier this month, the Green River Knights American Legion baseball team found their travel bus vandalized while parked at Stratton Myers Park. The team found the vandalized bus the morning of June 4, and the vandalism is expected to have taken place between May 31 and June 2, according to Green River Police Chief Tom Jarvie. Several windows were busted out and broken and the A/C line was cut, with damages totaling about $2,500, Chief Jarvie said.

