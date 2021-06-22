3 Tennessee Titans who could become first-time Pro Bowlers in 2021

Bud Dupree (Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports) Heading into the 2021 offseason, the Tennessee Titans has a plan for fixing their defense, and they stuck with it. They were clearly irritated by the fact that teams threw the ball all over the yard on them. They were arguably more irritated that they couldn’t get to the other team’s quarterback with any regularity, which, when you think about it, probably explains why the teams they faced threw the ball so well against them.