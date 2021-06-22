Cancel
NBA Insider Offers Update On Nets Guard Spencer Dinwiddie

By Zach Koons
Three games into the 2020-21 season, the Brooklyn Nets took a major hit to their roster when Spencer Dinwiddie was diagnosed with a partially torn ACL. Less than six months later, he’s reached a major milestone in his recovery. According to The Athletic and Stadium NBA insider Shams Charania, Dinwiddie...

ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, Spencer Dinwiddie, More

As the 2021 NBA postseason unfolds—the Milwaukee Bucks evened up the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday—the offseason also continues. The first big move occurred this past week, as the Boston Celtics traded Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Walker deal wasn't entirely surprising, and it won't be surprising...
Spencer Dinwiddie cleared for action ... What’s his value now?

Three days after the Nets season ended, Spencer Dinwiddie was cleared for a return to play. Dr. Riley Williams: “He looks and feels and moves like the pre-injury Spencer Dinwiddie.” https://t.co/fQxOzbrZzb. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2021. Dr. Williams performed the surgery on January 4. He’s also the Nets...
Winfield: Spencer Dinwiddie wants ‘the bag’ and ‘home’ after declining Nets option

Kristian Winfield reports Friday that Spencer Dinwiddie has, as expected, declined his $12.3 million player option and wants a big contract, preferably with a team near his hometown of Los Angeles, where he has been working out since his ACL surgery back in January. Dinwiddie who had hoped to return in time for the NBA Finals was cleared for basketball activities earlier this week.
ASK IRA: Is Spencer Dinwiddie a reasonable answer for Heat?

Q: Would free-agent Spencer Dinwiddie be a good fit with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo? — Scottie, Opa-Locka. A: I believe he would be an excellent fit . . . if fully healthy. Among the reasons Spencer Dinwiddie might fall to the Heat’s price point in free agency would be the fact that he is coming back from a partially torn ACL. Still, he is confident enough to the point that he elected to ...
Lakers Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie Prefers To Play At Home In L.A.

This offseason should be an interesting one for the Los Angeles Lakers as they clearly have a number of holes to fix on their roster after a first-round postseason exit. Unfortunately though, the Lakers have a limited number of resources to make those improvements considering they have at least 10 of their own free agents to potentially re-sign and are already over the salary cap.
Podcast: Is Spencer Dinwiddie a real option for the Lakers?

Spencer Dinwiddie reportedly wants to come home to Los Angeles in free agency this summer. While that could theoretically mean the Lakers or the Clippers, obviously there is only one of those possibilities that is very intriguing for the denizens of this community. So on today's episode of "The Lakers Lounge" — a podcast by Silver Screen and Roll — co-hosts Harrison Faigen and Anthony Irwin dug into whether or not the Lakers could actually add the veteran point guard and L.A. native.
Report: Miami Heat among teams with interest in Spencer Dinwiddie

The Miami Heat are reportedly joining the growing list of teams that may pursue guard Spencer Dinwiddie in free agency this offseason. With Goran Dragic set to potentially hit free agency this offseason, Miami’s backcourt will likely need some reinforcements. If Dragic leaves, his presence will certainly be missed, as...
Buffs in the NBA: Dinwiddie declines player option with Brooklyn Nets

First reported by Adrian Wojnarowki and now official, Spencer Dinwiddie has turned out his player option with the Brooklyn Nets, thereby making him a free agent in the 2021 offseason. After years on the waiver wire, Dinwiddie finally stuck on the rebuilding Nets. He started in 58 of his 80...
NBA free agency: Spencer Dinwiddie interested in going home to Los Angeles as a free agent, per report

Spencer Dinwiddie declined the player option on his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, and while free agency is still more than a month away, a return to his former team appears unlikely. The Nets already have two star guards in Kyrie Irving and James Harden, and they are set to field one of the most expensive rosters in basketball even before possibly re-signing some of their own free agents. So if a return to Brooklyn isn't in the cards, where could the veteran free agent land?
Kevin Durant trolls Warriors star Klay Thompson after ‘big milestone’

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson celebrated a “big milestone” on Tuesday after he returned to Chase Center to work out. However, Kevin Durant didn’t waste the opportunity to troll him. Thompson posted photos of his shooting workout on Instagram, but instead of congratulating his former Warriors teammate, KD trolled...
Brooklyn Nets: Clippers could be threat to retaining Spencer Dinwiddie

The Brooklyn Nets have some big decisions to make in the offseason, chief among them the status of guard Spencer Dinwiddie. While he could in theory be an ideal Sixth Man for this team, he opted out of his player option, meaning that he is intent on testing the free agent market in order to prove himself.
Should the Heat pursue Spencer Dinwiddie in free agency?

Here’s the Sun Sentinel answering one of their reader’s questions, on if Nets free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie would be a good addition to the Miami Heat:. I believe he would be an excellent fit . . . if fully healthy. Among the reasons Spencer Dinwiddie might fall to the Heat’s price point in free agency would be the fact that he is coming back from a partially torn ACL. Still, he is confident enough to the point that he elected to bypass his $12.3 million player option from the Nets. For the Heat, the question becomes whether they can afford another risk on a player with such a recent injury, after coming up short in their move with Victor Oladipo. At least with Oladipo, the Heat have the direct medical reports. When signing an outside player, it’s even riskier. But yes, Spencer can play on the ball and off the ball, which helps in the Heat’s system with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. And at 6-5, there is decent size, as well. But if Dinwiddie, then no Kyle Lowry. So it also could come down to how that sits with Butler, or if Kyle will opt to sign elsewhere. Basically, Spencer could be one of many moving parts for the Heat this offseason, including potentially in a sign-and-trade.
NBA Free Agency Predictions: Conley, DeRozan, Schroder, Dinwiddie, and More

This year’s NBA postseason has been a spectacle to watch despite the big-market teams being eliminated from contention. The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks are fighting to emerge atop the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers are competing to represent the Western Conference. Regardless of...

