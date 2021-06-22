Why do so many LAPD cops refuse COVID vaccines? Politics, conspiracy theories, distrust, chief says
Only around half of Los Angeles Police Department employees have received at least one vaccine dose protecting them against COVID-19, the chief of police said Tuesday. That rate lags far behind the general public — as of last week, 67% of L.A. County residents have had at least one dose, according to the most recent numbers from the Department of Public Health. At least 58% were fully vaccinated.www.whittierdailynews.com