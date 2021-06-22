Letters: Clean water | Disdain for reform | Housing solutions | Address segregation | War powers repeal

The Bay Area has long prided itself on its pristine nature and scenic coastlines. This summer, I’m looking forward to relaxing days by the water. The bad news: Sewage overflows and runoff pollution may cancel swim days. Badly aging water infrastructure results in potentially harmful substances entering our waterways, making many popular spots unsafe for swimming. In 2019, 80% of California beaches tested were potentially unsafe for swimming on at least one day. Furthermore, an estimated 7.2 million Americans annually suffer from waterborne illnesses from contaminated water, according to the Centers for Disease Control.