Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Letters: Clean water | Disdain for reform | Housing solutions | Address segregation | War powers repeal

By Letters to the Editor
East Bay Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bay Area has long prided itself on its pristine nature and scenic coastlines. This summer, I’m looking forward to relaxing days by the water. The bad news: Sewage overflows and runoff pollution may cancel swim days. Badly aging water infrastructure results in potentially harmful substances entering our waterways, making many popular spots unsafe for swimming. In 2019, 80% of California beaches tested were potentially unsafe for swimming on at least one day. Furthermore, an estimated 7.2 million Americans annually suffer from waterborne illnesses from contaminated water, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

www.eastbaytimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
State
California State
County
Santa Clara County, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
Santa Clara County, CA
Society
San Jose, CA
Government
San Jose, CA
Society
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Segregation#Iraq War#Americans#U S House#Sjpd#A6#Dan S Charities Housing#Hispanic#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Country
Iraq
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Dubai extinguishes fire on ship in Jebel Ali Port

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - A fire aboard a ship in Dubai's Jebel Ali Port was extinguished on Thursday after it had been sparked overnight by an explosion in a container, the Dubai government's media office said. The blaze in the Middle East's largest transshipment hub was caused by a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy