Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

England advance at Euro 2020 thanks to safe approach, but they'll need to score goals if they're to win it all

By James Olley
ESPN
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON -- Gareth Southgate found a way for England to win Group D at Euro 2020. Now he needs to mastermind a way to win the entire tournament. There has perhaps been an unexpectedly high level of pragmatism in England's performances at Euro 2020, which continued with Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Czech Republic. Rather than unleash the full attacking potential of a squad and its array of forward options, Southgate has sought to protect its weakest link -- the defence -- with a more conservative use of the ball and greater positional discipline than many anticipated.

www.espn.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Jadon Sancho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Expected Goals#Win It All#Group D At Euro 2020#Espn#European#Czechs#Borussia Dortmund#Arsenal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
Related
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

CHRIS SUTTON: Bukayo Saka is the favourite to return to England's XI to face Denmark, but Jadon Sancho MUST start to provide the same match-winning width he did against Ukraine

Gareth Southgate's use of Jadon Sancho against Ukraine was the first time England had started a right-footed player on their right-hand side at Euro 2020. Southgate wanted width and decided Sancho would deliver that, given he wouldn't be cutting inside into bodies as much as a left-footer like Bukayo Saka or Phil Foden would.
Soccertucsonpost.com

Game changers: Who England can turn to in Denmark semi-final

England have eased into their first European Championship semi-final for 25 years at Euro 2020 and will face Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday for a place in the final. Manager Gareth Southgate has been able to regularly change his team, with a plethora of attacking talent at his disposal. Here,...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Harry Kane delights England fans with early goal in Ukraine Euros clash

Football hero Harry Kane sent England fans into a state of ecstasy by scoring a goal less than five minutes into the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 showdown against Ukraine. Fans who dare to dream that Gareth Southgate’s men will march past Ukraine on the path to glory were given an early boost when the captain hit the back of the net just minutes into the match.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

England’s lop-sided system smothers Denmark as Bukayo Saka exposes Jannik Vestergaard

Three years ago England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia with one fixed wingback system. There was no alternative, no plan B, and when it came unstuck, as it did against Belgium and Croatia, Gareth Southgate had nowhere to turn. In the intervening period Southgate and his assistant Steve Holland have developed a team with the ability to shapeshift, to confront and confound any given opponent. England could have gone with a back three and wingbacks to match Denmark’s system on Wednesday night, as they did successfully to beat Germany, but here Southgate decided to...
Sportsinews.co.uk

If England win the Euros or not, Gareth Southgate is the leader we needed this summer

Gareth Southgate has done way more than take us to a final for the first time in 30 years, he has been the leader the country really needed this summer. On and off the pitch, he’s shown us that even when things don’t go to plan (remember that Scotland game?), effective leaders take responsibility and step up. That when there are numerous challenges beyond your control (like Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell having to self-isolate), leaders can still act with integrity and intelligence. And that despite unbelievably intense job pressures – Glenn Hoddle, a former England manager, once described the job as tougher than being Prime Minister – leaders can still stay humble and serve as a role model to others.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Ronaldo scores 2 to reach 109 goals, Portugal advances

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties to tie the overall men’s scoring record with 109 goals and Portugal advanced to the round of 16 at the European Championship after a 2-2 draw with France on Wednesday. Ronaldo’s tournament-leading fourth and fifth goals moved him level with former...
Soccerdailyjournal.net

Bizarre own-goal helps Spain advance to last 16 at Euro 2020

SEVILLE, Spain — A bizarre blunder by the goalkeeper helped Spain find its scoring touch at the European Championship. And it also helped them advance to the round of 16. An embarrassing own-goal by goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka in the first half put Spain on the way to a 5-0 victory Wednesday, and it came only minutes after the host team had missed another penalty and wasted more scoring chances.
UEFAESPN

Euro 2020 fatal flaws: What could keep England, Spain, Italy, all quarterfinalists from winning it all

Only eight teams remain in Euro 2020, but the picture as to who is going to win this thing has barely cleared up at all. Some of the original batch of favorites are gone -- France, Portugal, Germany -- but according to ESPN's Soccer Power Index (SPI), no remaining team has even a 30% chance of winning the tournament. No matter who you think is the favorite, odds are good you'll be proved wrong.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Euro 2020 mess: Own goals leads the tournament in scoring

Own goals, the act of mistakenly scoring in your own net, continues to dominate Euro 2020. Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon pulled off one of the biggest gaffes at a major international tournament on Monday, misplaying a back pass that ended up in his own goal to gift Croatia a temporary lead.
SoccertheScore

Ukraine scores in 121st minute to book Euro 2020 quarterfinal vs. England

Super substitute Artem Dovbyk headed home in the 121st minute to secure a dramatic 2-1 win for his country in Tuesday's nail-biting Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Sweden. Ukraine will now face England in the quarterfinals Saturday in Rome. The knockout clash - tied 1-1 after regular time - seemed...
Soccerchatsports.com

England vs Germany, Euro 2020: Live blog, updates, goals, highlights

It’s time for the conclusion of the Euro 2020 Round of 16! It has been a spectacular knockout stage so far in these European Championships, and four teams fight for the final two spots in the quarterfinals today. We begin with the big one at Wembley Stadium, as England face...

Comments / 0

Community Policy