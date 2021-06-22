Cancel
Colorado State

Deadly Ambush Of An Arvada Police Officer Comes Amid A Violent Year For Colorado Law Enforcement

By Allison Sherry
cpr.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArvada officer Gordon Beesley, who was gunned down in a shopping district on Monday and killed, was targeted because of his police uniform, officials said on Tuesday. Beesley, a school resource officer working patrol for the summer, responded to a call about something suspicious going on near the town's library. He was then shot by someone who Arvada Police Chief Link Strate said, "was a person who expressed hatred of police officers."

