Here's a look at Tuesday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Braves: Spencer Strider, RHP (No. 20), Double-A Mississippi. In his third start for Double-A Mississippi, Strider dominated over 5 1/3 frames, allowing a run on three hits and three walks while fanning 11. The 22-year-old retired the first six batters he faced -- whiffing five, including the side in the second inning. Strider also struck out the side in the fourth and after back-to-back walks to start the sixth, the 2020 fourth-round Draft pick fanned Jerar Encarnacion on eight pitches before being pulled. He threw 84 pitches -- 54 were strikes. Strider lowered his ERA to 3.95 and has 80 strikeouts over 43 2/3 frames this year. Braves prospect stats»