Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

US gives more asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico another shot

By Maria Verza and Elliot Spagat, The Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKZEv_0acPtvY200

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Homeland Security Department says thousands of asylum-seekers whose claims were dismissed or denied under a Trump administration policy that forced them to wait in Mexico for their court hearings will be allowed to return for another chance at humanitarian protection.

The Associated Press has learned that registration begins Wednesday for asylum-seekers who were subject to the “Remain in Mexico” policy and either had their cases dismissed or denied for failing to appear in court.

A senior Homeland Security official says it's unclear how many people will be eligible to be released into the United States.

But an official with the International Organization for Migration told the AP that she expected at least 10,000.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Asylum Seekers#Ap#Trump#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
ImmigrationKPBS

Asylum Seekers: ‘Here We Are’

Increasing numbers of asylum seekers are being allowed to enter the United States. But with the asylum system still severely curtailed, thousands remain stuck in dangerous conditions in Tijuana. KPBS reporter Max Rivlin-Nadler has been following the story for months. His reporting is featured in a new special report for...
ImmigrationMinneapolis Star Tribune

U.K. proposes moving asylum-seekers abroad while their cases are decided

LONDON – The British government is proposing a plan to make it possible to transfer asylum-seekers out of the country while their applications are processed and to arrest those who arrive by boat across the English Channel, policies that rights groups say would violate international laws. The plan, called the...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

AP reporter stuns Biden State Department spokesperson during press briefing

An Associated Press reporter challenged the State Department spokesperson over statements that the Biden administration has honored international agreements that were negotiated under the previous administration. During Tuesday's State Department press briefing, spokesperson Ned Price highlighted President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and the possibility of continuing...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Mexico offers political asylum to Julian Assange

Mexican President Andres Manual López Obrador has offered political asylum to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange after a US extradition request was blocked by a UK court this morning.Making the announcement during his daily press briefing, López Obrador told the Mexican press: “I will ask the secretary of Foreign Relations to make the relevant arrangements to make an offer to the United Kingdom that will ensure Mr. Assange keeps his freedom and that Mexico offers him political asylum."Praising the decision of the UK court system to prevent the extradition of the embattled journalist, López Obrador commended what he called a “triumph...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Migrants returned to Mexico under Trump will get another chance to have asylum cases heard

Tens of thousands of migrants sent to Mexico and denied asylum claims by the Trump administration will soon have the chance to enter the country and reapply. The Biden administration will allow noncitizens who were pushed back from the United States into Mexico by the Trump administration to apply to be processed for asylum claims, the Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday. The decision could affect as many as 34,000 migrants.
POTUSNew York Post

AP reporter tangles with State Department spokesman over Afghanistan

State Department spokesman Ned Price was briefly left tongue-tied Tuesday after another verbal sparring match with Associated Press correspondent Matt Lee. Lee, who tangled with Price back in February over the Biden administration’s approach to the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany — even accusing Biden appointees of “taking credit for stuff the previous administration did” — fired the first rhetorical salvo by asking about the administration’s Afghanistan policy as the final withdrawal of US forces takes place.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Refugee crisis: Norway is latest country to propose seizing asylum seekers' cash and valuables

Norway could become the latest country to seize refugees’ valuables, according to a new proposal by a local branch of the ruling Progress Party. Party leaders in Troms in the north of the country have suggested all refugees arriving in the country should be stripped of any of their possessions worth more than 10,000 kroner (£802).Local party spokesman Geir Are Winther told the broadcaster NRK, according The Local: “If we think about the elderly who move into an institution, where we take up to 85 per cent of their income to finance [the stay], it is only fair and reasonable...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Pressure mounts on Biden administration to lift restrictions on US borders

(CNN) — A group of mayors recently pressed US immigration officials on Covid-19-related travel restrictions that remain in effect and threaten to further hurt their local economies. The question on their minds: Why has cross-border travel, which has been suspended for more than a year, not been allowed to resume?
PoliticsThe Decatur Daily

New Mexico gives most US funding to child care of any state

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is directing the nation's biggest chunk of federal coronavirus relief money to helping middle-class families pay for child care, a vast expansion aimed at getting parents back to work in one of the poorest states in America. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All...
ImmigrationPosted by
Newsweek

Cyprus Asks EU to Relocate 'Significant' Numbers of Syrian Asylum-Seekers

Cyprus asked European Union executives to relocate a "significant" number of Syrian asylum-seekers given international protection after authorities said the asylum system hit its limits. Approximately 1,300 Syrians have reached Cyprus by sea since 2019, with one-third arriving in the past three months, according to official data. Additionally, 3,896 have...
ImmigrationPosted by
WOKV

Rights group says Greece deports registered asylum seekers

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Human rights group Amnesty International said Wednesday that the practice of migrant pushbacks in Greece has become so bad that even people who have applied for asylum and been in the country for some time are being summarily picked up and deported. Charity groups and media...
Washington StateBoston Herald

Steidler: Recovering from Washington’s fumble on opioid epidemic

With opioid deaths rising 29% during the pandemic, killing more than 55,000 Americans annually, Washington must do more to save lives. It can start by enforcing the Synthetics Trafficking and Overdose Prevention Act (STOP Act) so criminal cartels are deterred from shipping illegal opioids to America via the international postal system.
Politicsnewsandguts.com

AP: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in an attack on his private residence, according to a statement Wednesday from the country’s interim prime minister, who called the killing a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act.”. Moïse was embroiled in an election dispute. The Washington Post reports, “The dispute sparked a constitutional...
WorldTimes Daily

France: 11 convicted of cyberbullying teen who slammed Islam

PARIS (AP) — A French court on Wednesday convicted 11 of 13 people charged with harassing and threatening a teenager who harshly criticized Islam in online posts and ended up changing schools and receiving police protection to preserve her safety. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material...
Politicsriviera-maya-news.com

Mexico and the US meet to discuss security agenda

Mexico City, Mexico — Representatives of the governments of Mexico and the United States met at the Foreign Ministry to address the bilateral agenda on security, the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) and the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) reported in a joint statement. Roberto Velasco, head of...
Public HealthTrumann Democrat

Japan to declare virus emergency lasting through Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is set to place Tokyo under a state of emergency that would last through the Olympics, fearing an ongoing COVID-19 surge will multiply during the Games. At a meeting with experts Thursday morning, government officials proposed a plan to issue a state of emergency in Tokyo from next Monday to Aug. 22. The Summer Olympics, already delayed a year by the pandemic, begin July 23 and close Aug. 8.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump family drama: 45 facing criminal probe as Ivanka dodges Cohen

Citizen Donald Trump announced what he calls a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google, alleging he has been "wrongfully censored." While legal experts don't think the suit will hold up, Trump is already fundraising off of the lawsuit. Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by NYU law professor Melissa Murray and The Nation's Joan Walsh to discuss why the suit is likely just for show and the latest in the Trump Organization criminal probe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy