10 Best Guinea Pig Costumes to Celebrate Halloween

Guinea pigs aren't able to indulge in Halloween cocktails or scarf down Halloween cookies, but that doesn't mean they don't want to celebrate the season's spookiest holiday. Make sure they don't miss out on any of the fun by dressing them up in an adorable or scary Halloween costume. The family Halloween costume is not complete until the littlest family members are dressed for the occasion. Whether you think your pint-size friend would prefer a hat or a full body ensemble, we've got options to suit either preference. There are also plenty of options for guinea pigs who prefer to get fancied up and those who like to keep it more casual and comfortable. We have also included choices from Amazon, so there's no need to fret if you are in need of a last minute Halloween costume.