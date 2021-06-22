Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Judges grill lawyers for closed zoo in appeal requesting new trial

By Perry Beeman
Posted by 
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16YoUY_0acPtWfz00

Iowa Court of Appeals judges on Tuesday questioned why lawyers for a Delaware County zoo closed for “deplorable” conditions didn’t object more aggressively to a judge’s actions in district court.

Delaware County District Judge Monica Zrinyi Wittig in 2019 cited “unsanitary, horrible” conditions for animals at the zoo before ordering the long-time private attraction closed and the animals moved to other facilities.

Attorneys for zoo owners Pamela and Thomas Sellner appealed to the Iowa Court of Appeals, which heard oral arguments in the case Tuesday. They questioned the district judge’s objectivity and comments she made to witnesses in the case.

One of the Sellners’ attorneys, Larry Thorson, said the zoo owners want a new trial and the ability to sell zoo animals that were, in their opinion, domestic livestock.

Thorson reviewed for the appeals court judges what the zoo owners considered inflammatory comments the trial judge made about the zoo in the case. The district judge visited the facility during the trial, and did not base her ruling just on testimony in the courtroom, the Sellners allege.

They also argued about whether the court properly applied the language in some portions of public nuisance laws.

Appeals Judge Anuradha Vaitheswaran asked Thorson if the appeal is moot given a consent decree the zoo owners signed with government inspectors that decided the fate of the animals.

Thorson said the consent decree came after the court decision his clients now question. He said the appeal is about whether they should be allowed to sell the sheep, pot belly pigs, and horses that were part of a 100-animal attraction that included bears, mountain lions, a fox, a wolf, a camel and birds, turtles, snakes and reptiles.

“There is value in those animals,” Thorson said of the more domestic animals.

Appeals Judge Arthur Gamble noted that the Sellners had not objected to the comments made by the judge to witnesses, or asked for a mistrial immediately after the visit to the zoo.

“I notice there was no objection at the time,” Gamble said.

In response to questions from the appeals judges, Kristy Rogers, representing the plaintiffs, acknowledged that the district judge had made errors in some of her statements about her powers, but argued that the facility had properly been ruled a nuisance.

When Vaitheswaran asked about the legal fine points of the nuisance arguments, Rogers responded that the judge was trying to get the owners to change the operation and had encouraged an agreement among the parties. “The violations were so ongoing,” the judge eventually shut the place down, Rogers said.

“There was a fundamental difference in perception,” among the owners and the zoo’s critics,  she added.

Gamble questioned Rogers about the severity of the district judge’s order, which she cast as the minimal action the situation called for.

“There could be no less than forfeiture?” Gamble asked.

In a separate case, the Sellners are accused of contempt of court over how they handled getting rid of the animals and working with rescue organizations.

The post Judges grill lawyers for closed zoo in appeal requesting new trial appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

487
Followers
547
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Domestic Animals#New Trial#Birds#The Iowa Court Of Appeals#Sellners#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Springfield, ILPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

To fix the U.S. Senate, look at what’s wrong with political parties

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Nothing is more annoying in public policy than people who complain, but don’t offer solutions. The U.S. Senate effectively has 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats. Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote giving the Democrats an ever so slight edge. So, what complaint do we hear expressed continually on social […] The post To fix the U.S. Senate, look at what’s wrong with political parties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Trump social media lawsuit aligns with Iowa GOP’s stalled censorship bills

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Facebook, Twitter and Youtube, alleging censorship against conservative viewpoints. Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and other sites permanently banned Trump in January after many of his followers stormed the U.S. Capitol. The companies said Trump’s statements would incite additional violence. Trump launched and then deleted his own blog […] The post Trump social media lawsuit aligns with Iowa GOP’s stalled censorship bills appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Delta variant in Iowa: State urges vaccinations as new strain spreads

Less than two months after the first case was identified in the state, the delta variant has become the most common strain of COVID-19 in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Health found that the delta variant, which was first identified in India, represented 53% of the variants in Iowa during the final week of […] The post Delta variant in Iowa: State urges vaccinations as new strain spreads appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Congress & CourtsNew Haven Register

Court clears way for new trial for ex-judge in contempt case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi judge will get a new trial to determine whether a contempt of court citation that stemmed from an argument in court should stand. The Mississippi Supreme Court recently unanimously denied a request from the state attorney general to reverse a decision by the Mississippi Court of Appeals granting a new trial to former Simpson County Judge Larry Buffington, WLBT-TV reported.
Congress & CourtsWHAS 11

Judge rejects Chauvin request for new trial in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS — A judge has rejected former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's request for a new trial in George Floyd's death. Judge Peter Cahill denied the request Friday morning ahead of the sentencing. He says defense attorney Eric Nelson didn't show that the court abused its discretion. Cahill also rejected...
LawLaw.com

Change Is in the Hands of Every Trial Lawyer

Prof. Michael J. Hutter’s June 29 Evidence column, NY’s Position Regarding Evidentiary Uses of Learned Treatises: Time To Change? discusses New York’s antediluvian common law rule which restricts the use of learned treatises to cross-examination of an expert, and then only when the witness recognizes the source as “authoritative.”. Unlike...
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado chief justice issues updated misconduct rules for state judiciary

Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright issued an updated anti-harassment and anti-discrimination policy for the state's Judicial Department, which follows a series of misconduct reports within the judiciary. Notably, Boatright's amended Chief Justice Directive 08-06, effective July 1, prhibits harassing or discriminatory behavior in the workplace or during any work-related activity...
Congress & Courtswcn247.com

Mexico high court strikes down limit in rape case abortions

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's Supreme Court has declared unconstitutional a state law that limited legal abortions for rape victims to the first trimester of a pregnancy. Wednesday's court ruling involved the state of Chiapas, where a doctor cited the statute in denying a rape victim an abortion because too much time had passed. The court ruled the Chiapas state law unfairly denied the woman's right to dignity and free choice. All but two of Mexico's 32 states allow abortion in rape cases, but some impose limits. The decision came one day after legalized, first-trimester abortion went into effect the central state of Hidalgo, only the third state in Mexico to allow it.
Congress & Courtssunflowerstatejournal.com

A.G. to ask Supreme Court to revisit major abortion ruling

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Wednesday announced his plans to ask the state Supreme Court to revisit its landmark ruling that found the right to an abortion is embedded in the Kansas Constitution. Schmidt said he would ask the court to reconsider its interpretation of the constitution in appealing...
Congress & CourtsJonesboro Sun

A Supreme Court ruling protecting speech astonishes Schumer

Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., is a Ferrari of rhetoric, accelerating lickety-split down the hyperbole highway when disappointed by the Supreme Court. So he called “jaw-dropping” the court’s recent 6-to-3 ruling striking down California’s law requiring charities operating there to report to the state’s attorney general the identities of major donors. California, which is supposed to keep these identities confidential, claims to have rectified the causes of its failures to do so.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bar association and court back doctor who says lawyer overbilled him

An Iowa attorney and his physician client are battling in court over the lawyer’s six-figure fees, which an arbitrator found to be excessive and the result of “wasteful activities.” The case pits Mike Sellers, a well-respected Des Moines attorney who specializes in medical-misconduct cases, against a former client, Dr. Amit Gupta, who now lives and […] The post Bar association and court back doctor who says lawyer overbilled him appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PoliticsSpartanburg Herald-Journal

Gov. Henry McMaster appeals preliminary injunction of Fetal Heartbeat Bill

Gov. Henry McMaster along with state Attorney General Alan Wilson, 13th Circuit Solicitor William Walter Wilkins III and Speaker Jay Lucas, filed an appeal of the preliminary injunction placed on the Fetal Heartbeat Bill on Wednesday. "While the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case related to Mississippi’s law...
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State: Company illegally storing hundreds of old wind turbine blades at three Iowa sites

State environmental regulators say an out-of-state firm has illegally stored hundreds of wind turbine blades in three Iowa towns and should be investigated by the attorney general’s office.  Global Fiberglass Solutions Inc. has a combined 1,300 turbines at sites in Newton, Atlantic and Ellsworth. Since 2017, the Washington state-based company has said it plans to […] The post State: Company illegally storing hundreds of old wind turbine blades at three Iowa sites appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Charleston, WVcrossroadstoday.com

Judge asked to dismiss lawsuit over WVa transgender ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Education officials are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging West Virginia’s new law that bans transgender athletes from competing in female sports in middle schools, high schools and colleges. Education and athletic officials said in court documents filed last week that they can’t...

Comments / 0

Community Policy