Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Tenure denial for 1619 Project’s Nikole Hannah-Jones continues to roil UNC journalism program

By JoeKillian
Posted by 
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 15 days ago

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cMlcc_0acPtE2900

Nikole Hannah-Jones, the journalist behind The New York Times’ “The 1619 Project,” will not join the faculty at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill without tenure, according to a letter from her legal team to the university this week.

According to the letter, Hannah-Jones will not begin her position as Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism on July 1, as scheduled, and will not take the position without tenure.

As Florida Phoenix partner NC Policy Watch has reported , the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees declined to vote on tenure for Hannah-Jones when she was recruited for the position. She was then offered a five-year fixed-term contract — a striking departure from precedent. Previous Knight Chairs at UNC, who are by definition media professionals rather than career academics, have been hired with tenure.

Sources on the board said that trustees had political objections to Hannah-Jones’s work and faced pressure from conservatives to prevent her hire, with or without tenure. Among the influential voices warning against the hire was Walter Hussman, the Arkansas media magnate whose $25 million donation to the journalism school led to it being named for him.

Trustees described the five-year contract as a “work-around” negotiated to prevent the tenure vote from coming to the board, where university leaders expected a political fight over Hannah-Jones’s work, much of which deals with history and race in America.

Controversy over the board’s failure to hold a tenure vote led to widespread condemnation from students, faculty , alumni and some of the school’s largest donors and funding partners .

The faculty tenure committee re-submitted Hannah-Jones’s tenure application to the board with the support of the school’s provost and Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz. But despite a looming federal discrimination lawsuit from Hannah-Jones , the board has taken no action.

Two members of the board of trustees spoke with Policy Watch Tuesday, requesting that their names be withheld so that they could discuss confidential personnel matters. Both said they have not heard anything about a vote of the full board on tenure. That frustrates members of the board who would like to see an up-or-down vote as pressure mounts from students, faculty, alumni, and funders.

The school has lost multiple high profile Black recruits, faculty, and staff members since the controversy began. Professors are also reporting they have spoken with Black students at the undergraduate and graduate level who have decided not to return to the university as a result of the university’s actions in the Hannah-Jones case.

“At the end of the month the tenure of some board members is up and some new ones are going to come onto the board,” one trustee said. “I think they just want to let that happen, so they don’t have to deal with it. But I think that strategy could cost the school a good new faculty member, it is costing us faculty members right now who are leaving over all of this, and it is damaging the reputation of the school.”

Another trustee said some on the board and in leadership at the UNC System level seemed to think “they could have their cake and eat it too” by having Hannah-Jones begin in July without tenure. They could then argue that she had already begun teaching at the school and so the controversy was overblown, the trustee said. While avoiding public discussion of the controversy and his part in it, UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz has repeatedly said he is glad Hannah-Jones will begin at the school July 1.

“But this letter makes it clear she’s not going to begin the job that way and give them what they want on that,” the trustee said. “They want her to take the job under different and lesser conditions than her white predecessors did, and I think continuing to push that is dangerous for the university’s reputation and it’s a bad legal strategy. If we don’t deal with this sooner rather than later, we are going to be fighting a legal fight over it while we have Black students and faculty leaving the university in large numbers, which we are already seeing. How do we think we are going to recruit top students and faculty under these conditions?”

This story was originally published by the NC Policy Watch, a partner of the nonprofit States Newsroom, which includes the Florida Phoenix.

The post Tenure denial for 1619 Project’s Nikole Hannah-Jones continues to roil UNC journalism program appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

399
Followers
446
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc System#Journalism School#1619 Project#The New York Times#Previous Knight Chairs#Unc Chapel#The Nc Policy Watch#States Newsroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Delta variant Q&A: How the rapidly spreading coronavirus variant might change your behavior

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As the delta variant takes hold, the unvaccinated are in for a rude awakening. It’s not just ignorance — they’re begging for a Darwin Award. Unfortunately, thanks to all these unvaccinated knuckleheads, vaccinated Americans are now being put more at risk, too. The delta variant is a mutant strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Early estimates suggest the […] The post Delta variant Q&A: How the rapidly spreading coronavirus variant might change your behavior appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Investigation: Lax reporting laws allow campaigns to hide how millions are spent

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In the final two months of the 2020 General Election, the campaign of Cal Cunningham, the Democratic candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina, shelled out $25 million to the consulting firm Screen Strategies Media, apparently for advertising. Sen. Thom Tillis, the Republican incumbent and Cunningham’s opponent, also spent large amounts on a […] The post Investigation: Lax reporting laws allow campaigns to hide how millions are spent appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
EnvironmentPosted by
Florida Phoenix

T.S. Elsa knocks out power to thousands while headed toward landfall in Big Bend

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Tropical Storm Elsa had knocked out power to 26,000 customers in Florida as of early Wednesday morning, mostly in the Tampa Bay Area, and was headed toward a landfall in Taylor County later in the day, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced. More than 10,000 restoration workers were ready to respond as soon as weather conditions allow, […] The post T.S. Elsa knocks out power to thousands while headed toward landfall in Big Bend appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CollegesPosted by
CNN

Nikole Hannah-Jones won't take UNC position without tenure, lawyers say

(CNN) — Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones won't take a position at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill without tenure, according to a letter from her legal team obtained by NC Policy Watch and confirmed by CNN. Hannah-Jones had agreed to a five-year contract with the University, but according to...
Chapel Hill, NCWashington Post

UNC board to meet June 30, with tenure at stake for Nikole Hannah-Jones

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s board of trustees has scheduled a special meeting Wednesday that could lead to a vote on tenure for award-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, as the university faces intense controversy over its handling of her appointment as a professor of journalism. UNC officials published...
CollegesCharlotteObserver.com

UNC gives Hannah-Jones tenure. Now comes the hard part.

After nearly six weeks of controversy, the UNC Board of Trustees at last voted to approve the tenure appointment of Nikole Hannah-Jones at a special meeting Wednesday. Only after protests, nationwide criticism and threat of a federal discrimination lawsuit did the board finally decide to award tenure to Hannah-Jones. Now, the reputation of the school has been dented — and, per usual, university leaders have no one to blame but themselves.
CollegesPosted by
Daily Mail

UNC Chapel Hill votes to grant TENURE to 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones as ugly brawl erupts outside closed-door trustee meeting a week after she refused to teach at the school and claimed 'powerful donor' blocked her from lifetime role

Trustees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill voted Wednesday to accept the tenure application of 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones - a week after she refused to teach at the school claiming that a 'powerful donor' had blocked her from the lifetime professorship. The board accepted the...
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Nikole Hannah-Jones chooses Howard over UNC-Chapel Hill

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — (AP) — Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says she will not teach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill following an extended fight over tenure there, and instead will take a tenured position at Howard University, which has scored another major recruiting victory in the hiring of author Ta-Nehisi Coates.
Collegeschapelboro.com

Hannah-Jones Declines UNC Position, Announces Teaching Role at Howard University

Award-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones will not join the UNC faculty following months of recruitment and weeks of controversy. Instead, Hannah-Jones will teach at Howard University as the inaugural Knight Chair in Race and Journalism, she announced on “CBS This Morning.” As part of her joining the Howard faculty, she will also help found the Center for Journalism and Democracy at the university.
CollegesPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tenure struggle ends with Hannah-Jones charting new course

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — (AP) — A Black investigative journalist who won a Pulitzer Prize for her groundbreaking work on the bitter legacy of slavery in the U.S. announced Tuesday that she will not join the faculty at the University of North Carolina following an extended tenure fight marked by allegations of racism and conservative backlash about her work.
Chapel Hill, NCJezebel

Nikole Hannah-Jones Rejects UNC's New Tenure Offer, Will Teach at Howard University Instead

Nikole Hannah-Jones is getting the last laugh. After months of contentious back and forth, the journalist and Pulitzer prize winner behind the 1619 Project rejected a tenure offer from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and will, instead, join the faculty of Howard University as the inaugural Knight Chair in Race and Reporting at the Cathy Hughes School of Communications.
Collegesheraldsun.com

The lessons Nikole Hannah-Jones left for UNC

Nikole Hannah-Jones won’t be teaching journalism students at the University of North Carolina, but in turning down the job she has taught university leaders painful and crucial lessons. First among them is that attempts by conservative officeholders, appointees and donors to steer the university rightward are having a disastrous effect...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Nikole Hannah-Jones’ net worth?

INVESTIGATIVE journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones is known for her coverage of civil rights in the US. Hannah-Jones has won various prestigious awards for her contributions to journalism since her career began in 2003. What is Nikole Hannah-Jones' net worth?. Nikole Hannah-Jones, 45, is estimated to be worth about $3million. She reportedly...

Comments / 3

Community Policy