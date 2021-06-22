The new normal in travel: What will luxury look like?

2020 had a significant impact on a myriad of industries across the globe, and yachting was no exception. As a sense of hope arises amidst the current pandemic and a “new normal” manifests, the future is perceived as unpredictable; yet one thing that resonates is that 2021 will be a year of change. When it comes to the world of superyachts, we’re seeing greater attention paid to the world that surrounds us; we’re seeing quality of trips prioritized over frequency; we’re seeing privacy valued more than ever before – the list goes on.