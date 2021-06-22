The new normal in travel: What will luxury look like?
The pandemic has produced a lot of new normals: masking, distancing, soloing, Zooming. And it has also borne a growing new normal in travel, especially in the luxury market. This segment of the travel industry is not new but it is growing at rocket speed, according to a report by Allied Market Research. The global luxury travel market was pegged at $945.6 billion in 2019, but is now expected to hit $1,198.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.1% through those coming years 2027.exclusive.multibriefs.com