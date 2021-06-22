Camp + King and Fashion Brand prAna Promote Clothing for Positive Change
Camp + King (C+K) is out with a new national campaign for socially conscious activewear brand prAna, one that encouraged people to reduce, reuse, and recycle. #NotGoingTo is a social media-driven campaign that asked people to reconsider their habits and dares them to use the hashtag to pledge one eco-unfriendly act that they have given up to protect the planet. For the effort, AOR C+K created videos that ran on prAna’s web site, social channels such as Twitter and Instagram, and emails.www.thesfegotist.com