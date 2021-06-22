Cancel
Environment

Camp + King and Fashion Brand prAna Promote Clothing for Positive Change

Cover picture for the articleCamp + King (C+K) is out with a new national campaign for socially conscious activewear brand prAna, one that encouraged people to reduce, reuse, and recycle. #NotGoingTo is a social media-driven campaign that asked people to reconsider their habits and dares them to use the hashtag to pledge one eco-unfriendly act that they have given up to protect the planet. For the effort, AOR C+K created videos that ran on prAna’s web site, social channels such as Twitter and Instagram, and emails.

Beauty & FashionShorthorn

The history of hope, pride behind LGBTQ+ fashion

Whether intentional or subconscious, fashion expresses something outwardly. Some people may use clothes to protect themselves, while others use them to showcase who they are, university studies junior Simone Chalabi said. In LGBTQ+ communities, fashion and style is often used to communicate something to the world. For some people in...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Drome Introduces Handbags With Resort 2022 Collection

DAVID BAG: For a young and independent fashion label, to capitalize on the appeal and revenues coming from accessories is crucial but no easy task, except when leather is part of the company’s expertise and DNA. Up-and-coming fashion brand Drome is introducing its handbag line for resort 2022, entirely produced...
Apparelgoodhousekeeping.com

17 Best Cheap Clothing Brands and Online Sites That Aren't Fast Fashion

The Good Housekeeping Institute is known for helping you find the best products for the best price. Just because something is affordable doesn't mean it's the best deal — cheap products that immediately fall apart will cost you more in the long run. Our experts in the Textiles Lab have found the best affordable pieces that'll last season to season as cheap clothing brands are not all created equal.
Milwaukee, WImiad.edu

Illustration senior designs gender-neutral clothing brand

Jessica DeRamos ‘21 (Illustration) designed a gender-neutral clothing brand for the MIAD 2021 Senior Exhibition. Jessica’s brand inspires kids to treat the world and others with kindness, and the designs center around themes of science, the outdoors and cooking. While at MIAD, Jessica completed two internships – one with a...
Designers & Collectionsthesource.com

DaBaby Launches New Fashion Line With BoohooMan

DaBaby is venturing into the fashion world this year. The North Carolina rapper is teaming up with global online retailer BoohooMAN to create an exclusive summer collection. “Well, we guess the news is out then… The rumors are true. boohooMAN x @dababy coming sooner than you think. Stay tuned for more info on the drop. Trust us, you do NOT wanna miss this.” wrote BoohooMan’s official Instagram page.
Beauty & FashionByrdie

6 LGBTQ+ Beauty Creators on How Their Art Celebrates Pride Today and Every Day

Though June is coming to a close, it's important to remember that Pride is more than a month. Shopping LBGTQ+ founded brands, supporting queer creators, and championing important causes is a year-round mission and deserves more than just a month of attention. In that spirit, we're spotlighting some of the artists and creators on Instagram who are pushing the beauty industry forward.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

7 Queer Designers On Style, Identity, & Community

To be queer is to be in a constant state of self-discovery — about who we are and who we love, naturally, but also about what clothes make us feel most like ourselves. Personal style is inextricably tied to identity, and both are as much about the journey as the destination: All those drastic haircuts and experimental outfits and ill-advised trends are essential steps along the way. For queer designers, they are both embodying and creating that identity for others.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

Fashion’s King of Weird Ushers In an Era of Gnarliness

It’s been a pretty snoozy series of Fashion Weeks so far. It’s hard to say whether that’s because designers are spinning their wheels while waiting for the other pandemic shoe to drop, or if this is the reality of fashion collections made fully in the pandemic. (Almost everything we saw over the past year was at least started before things went haywire.) Is this what fashion looks like when no one travels, you see only who you have to see, and the cultural calendar stops? It’s been product-oriented and gimmicky. And flat. It’s been “SEXY!” but strangely unsexual. It’s depressing, and a little dystopian, because personal style is so urgent right now.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Anime Fashion Collections

The Zavvi x Pokémon collection is a limited-edition range of fashions design by the brand with summery styles and anime in mind. The collection includes styles that all call to mind the Pokémon Sun & Moon video game series, and includes shirts, shorts, bucket hats and sneakers that are all emblazoned with several of the main characters. The various pieces all play on the colorful design of the anime monsters to give each one a distinct, warm weather appeal.
Beauty & FashionThe Independent

Pride Month: 9 stylish fashion and beauty buys raising funds for LGBTQ+ causes

June is Pride Month, when we come together to celebrate the LGBTQ+ communities and mark the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which began in June 1969. While most of the big parades and parties that usually happen during the summer have been scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic, you can still show your support and get glammed up with fashion and beauty buys that donate to supporting charities. Here’s our pick of the best Pride purchases…
Designers & Collectionssneakernews.com

Issa Rae Further Champions Self-Expression With Converse By You Collection

Whether by way of her “Awkward Black Girl” series on YouTube or hit HBO show, “Insecure,” Issa Rae has championed self-expression, creativity and identity. Never not working, the Los Angeles-native has recently teamed up with Converse and Nicky Fulcher for a collection of customizable Chuck 70s rooted in her mission to inspire the next generation of creatives.
DesignForbes

How NFTs Are Changing The Fashion And Art Landscapes

Serial Entrepreneur. Digital Award Winner, Mentor, Board Advisor, Founder and CEO of LookStyler, a global marketplace for fashion tourism. Over the past few months, we have been witnessing a new fad with a profound impact on the fashion, design and art sectors. In a world that is becoming ever more digital, here come NFTs.
AdvocacyBBC

Ghana fashion: Designer clothes made from waste

Getting us all to clear up our rubbish and recycle can be a big problem. But, Elisha Ofori Bamfo, a fashion designer in Ghana thinks he's come up with a solution that might just help. He makes clothes from the waste he finds on the streets. And he says they...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

PLEASURES Highlights Its Subversive Summer 2021 Collection

As we move into summer, PLEASURES has now delivered a highlight of its latest season range. The Summer 2021 collection from the Los Angeles-based label features an expansive display of subversive style accented by contributions from a cast of global creatives. Names include LA surfer and artist Chad Greenberg, Wales-based graphic designer Jacob Geezer, DJ Healthy drummer, DJ and graphic designer living in Bangkok, along with Wyatt Knowles an illustrator and graphic designer living in Adelaide.
Culver City, CAculvercitynews.org

Urban City Fashion brings iconic clothes at a good price

Fashion can turn into a lifestyle for many people, who become enamored with the uniqueness of the celebrities, athletes, and icons that define it. But with that can come a great cost, but you can still get great deals and look good if you know where to look. Meet Urban...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Vetements Will Introduce a New Fashion Brand in July

Vetements is to unveil a new brand on July 22 — the first step in creating “a new version of what a conglomerate could look like. “It’s time to dare, to do things that are different,” Guram Gvasalia, cofounder and chief executive officer of Vetements, told WWD in an interview on Friday evening, when the Zurich-based house released a short teaser video in lieu of a new collection during the mostly digital version of Paris Men’s Fashion Week.
Designers & CollectionsPopSugar

Celebrity Stylist Maeve Reilly Reveals Her Favorite Affordable Fashion Brands

As the mastermind behind some of the most memorable style moments from Ciara, Hailey Bieber, and Megan Fox (yes, she was the one who styled Megan in that now-famous sheer Mugler dress at the Billboard Awards!), celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly knows a few things about a sexy summer look. The stylist has teamed up with PayPal for its Pay in 4 Program, making it easier for customers to shop from retailers in four interest-free payments. Maeve asked her 757,000 Instagram followers to help her shop an outfit from Farfetch using the program. "Coming out of the pandemic, it's a really great option for people who are being conscious of their spending," Maeve told us about her new partnership.

