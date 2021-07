Close out pride month with live music and a very special cause! The Austin and Nashville LGBT Chambers of Commerce are joining forces to bring you the second annual “Pride in Local Music,” a one-night-only livestream event celebrating the rainbow heartbeat of two great cities known for music. Benefitting LGBTQ youth education, musicians and bands from each city will perform in iconic local music venues. Here in ATX W Austin will host a VIG (Very Important Gay) rooftop watch party to celebrate our local queer artists. To get your tickets visit prideinlocalmusic.com. In the meantime, we have a preview of the event with featured incredible artist Tina She and her song "River."