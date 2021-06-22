Supreme Court Rules against NCAA in College Athlete Compensation Case
The NCAA lost a major court case to former college athletes this week in the nation’s highest court. A unanimous 9-0 ruling against the NCAA was reached by the court in a rare bipartisan decision. The court ruled that the NCA was violating antitrust laws by placing limits on the amount of education-related benefits that a school can provide to student-athletes. Schools may now provide unlimited benefits to their athletes as long as it is education-based. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the court’s opinion and that can read here.defpen.com