Supreme Court Rules against NCAA in College Athlete Compensation Case

By Dylan Hargis
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The NCAA lost a major court case to former college athletes this week in the nation’s highest court. A unanimous 9-0 ruling against the NCAA was reached by the court in a rare bipartisan decision. The court ruled that the NCA was violating antitrust laws by placing limits on the amount of education-related benefits that a school can provide to student-athletes. Schools may now provide unlimited benefits to their athletes as long as it is education-based. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the court’s opinion and that can read here.

