Nassau cops rescue baby peacock at Milleridge Inn

Nassau County police officers rescued a baby peacock that fell in between shipping containers at the Milleridge Inn in Jericho Monday afternoon, police said. Emergency Service Unit Officers Tom Bruckbauer and Craig Bezmen arrived in the back of the North Broadway restaurant around 1 p.m. for an animal call. The property's caretakers told Second Precinct officers at the scene that the peacock chick, which lives on the property along with his relatives, was a day and a half old.