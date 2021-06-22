Daily News Lesson: Should national parks be given (back) to Native Americans?
Directions: Read the summary, watch the video and answer the discussion questions below. To read the transcript of the video, click here. Summary: Trekking to and through a national park is one of the joys of an American summer. As COVID restrictions lift, millions are expected to explore the great outdoors. Now, a provocative article examines the deeper history of how these parks came to be — and their complicated legacy. Should national parks be given (back) to native tribes to protect and manage?www.pbs.org