Daily News Lesson: Should national parks be given (back) to Native Americans?

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirections: Read the summary, watch the video and answer the discussion questions below. To read the transcript of the video, click here. Summary: Trekking to and through a national park is one of the joys of an American summer. As COVID restrictions lift, millions are expected to explore the great outdoors. Now, a provocative article examines the deeper history of how these parks came to be — and their complicated legacy. Should national parks be given (back) to native tribes to protect and manage?

Everett, WAHeraldNet

Bring wolves back to Olympic National Park

Being from Everett I love camping on the Olympic Peninsula. Moss like old wool blankets hangs off the trees, hundreds of years old. Boulders the size of small homes sit on other stones having been tossed about by the Ice Age. Winding their way out of the mountains the rivers run in rapids for miles.
Educationpbs.org

Daily News Lesson: Why so-called ‘critical race theory’ has become a flashpoint in some public schools

Directions: Read the summary, watch the video and answer the discussion questions below. To view the full video and transcript, click here. Summary: The term ‘critical race theory,’ or CRT — often a graduate-level framework examining how the legacy of slavery and segregation in America is embedded in its legal systems and policies — has been used by activists to push against instructional content on race and systemic racism in the U.S. The debate over the way race and systemic racism in school curricula has roiled school districts and state legislatures nationwide.
Entertainmentpbs.org

Daily News Lesson: New Netflix series fights erasure and honors the influence of Black cuisine in America

Directions: Read the summary, watch the video and answer the discussion questions below. To view the full video and transcript, click here. Summary: “High on the Hog” tells the sweeping history of African-American food — first as a book and now in a highly acclaimed four-part series on Netflix. Special correspondent Charlayne Hunter-Gault talked with some of the show’s creative team about why this approach has sparked such interest. The story is part of the PBS “Race Matters” series and the arts and culture series, CANVAS.
SocietyFree Lance-Star

LETTER: Native Americans deserve national holiday

Native Americans deserve their own national holiday. Thank you to Donnie Johnston for bringing to light a recommendation for a holiday tribute to Native Americans [“U.S. needs holiday to honor Native Americans,” June 26]. When I read the book “Bury my Heart at Wounded Knee” by Dee Brown in the...
Politicsredlakenationnews.com

Native News Weekly (6/27/21): D.C. Political Briefs

Every week, Native News Online brings you the latest Indian Country news and moves from Washington, D.C. In addition to Interior Sec. Deb Haaland establishing the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative on Tuesday, other happenings in our nation’s capital were; Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes obtain the National Bison Range Lands in trust; Senate Committee on Indian Affairs held a virtual roundtable to hear about infrastructure needs in Indian Country and Native American housing legislation was reintroduced.
TravelSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Taking the kids: (SAFELY) to national parks this summer

If you are heading to a western national park this summer — say Glacier or Yellowstone, you should be carrying some bear spray in your backpack and know how to use it. Already last month, a man hiking on the Beaver Ponds Trail at Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone was badly injured by a grizzly.
Travelvoiceofalexandria.com

National Park advocates offer visitor tips

With COVID-19 restrictions behind them, many Americans are jumping into the wilderness with both feet. National park sites report strong crowds again this year, prompting recommendations to keep visitors from being let down, while also protecting natural spaces. Last year, the National Park Service said overall visits were down during...
Economymediapost.com

More Americans Pay For Online News, But Spend Most On National News

The portion of U.S. consumers who say they pay for online news more than doubled from 9% in 2016 to 21% this year, a survey found. That trend is positive for publishers seeking to replace declining ad sales with reader revenue, but only a handful of national newspapers are benefiting.
Buckhannon, WVThe Recorddelta

Lesson Learned (July 1)

“Mountaineers are Always Free!” is our West Virginia State Motto. I love the implication. Truth and Freedom are supreme foundational principles for me. Montani Semper Liberi (Latin for “Mountaineers are Always Free”) has even more appeal for me, as the memory of our Buckhannon-Upshur High School Latin teacher, Mary Lou Cartwright, comes to mind. In fact, there are so many associations with Latin which provides many root words for medical terms, including “physician” from the Latin word “physicum” or “physicus.”
U.S. Politicswfdd.org

American Revolution Trail Proposal For Carolinas Highlights Triad Sites

A trail that plans to recognize the Carolinas’ pivotal role in the American Revolution would run through the heart of the Triad. A bill in the U.S. House would create a trail to preserve historic sites from the Revolutionary War. It would run through the Triad area from the Alamance Battleground to the Old Wilkes Jail. The Guilford Courthouse National Military Park and Old Salem would also be included.
SocietyCulpeper Star Exponent

LETTER: A counter-suggestion to Johnston's column on Native Americans

I am responding to Donnie Johnston’s Sunday, June 27 column, “U.S. needs a holiday to honor American Indians,” which was written after establishment of the Juneteenth national holiday (end of slavery). Most of the working public would respond to Juneteenth, “Yes! another day off.” Those in government would have been...
HealthPosted by
POZ

Concerns: Native Americans

HIV diagnoses rose among Native Americans and Alaska Natives between 2014 and 2018, but death rates decreased, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Indian Health Service, which is the primary source of health care for 1.6 million American Indians and Alaska Natives. Overall, the diagnosis rate was about the same in 2014 and 2018 (7.7 per 1,000 people), but this masked annual changes that varied by age. Adults ages 25 to 34 and 35 to 44 saw a steep climb from 2015 to 2016 followed by a decline, while those ages 13 to 24 saw a decrease followed by a rise from 2017 to 2018. Gay and bisexual men and two-spirit people accounted for nearly two thirds of new diagnoses, and the Navajo Nation had the highest burden (13.7 per 100,000). The proportion of Native Americans and Alaska Natives living with diagnosed HIV rose by 20.7% during the study period. The overall death rate among people living with HIV declined by 30.4%, but those ages 25 to 34 saw an increase from 2017 to 2018.
upr.org

Beehive Archive: No Dam Here! The Echo Park Controversy

Echo Park sits at the confluence of the Green and Yampa Rivers, nestled under the sandstone cliffs of Dinosaur National Monument. In 1953, the US Bureau of Reclamation recommended this remote canyon as the site for a dam, one of several proposed for its Colorado River Storage Project. The plan sparked a major battle between demand for water and desire for preservation, and Echo Park became a rallying cry for the conservation movement.

