Opinion | Remembering the life and legacy of George Cates | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen the new billboard showing an artist's take on what could have happened if the Byhalia Connection Pipeline was built?. It's on I-55 and West Mallory Avenue, close to the Valero refinery. It shows a little girl holding a melting Spongebob Squarepants popsicle with a refinery and landfill in the background. The artist says he wanted to draw attention to what he sees as environmental injustice happening in the area.