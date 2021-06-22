Cancel
Memphis, TN

Opinion | Remembering the life and legacy of George Cates | Otis Sanford

WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 15 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians from all walks of life are reeling today – following the stunning news of the death of long-time business leader and philanthropist George Cates. As word spread Monday afternoon that Cates was killed earlier in the day in a single engine plane crash, the tributes started flowing on social media. Political leaders past and present, community activists, and journalists reflected on the life of a man who cared deeply about Memphis – and worked tirelessly to make it a better place to live, work and play.

WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

