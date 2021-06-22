This discounted French Press can take a real beating

If you like to keep your cookware as clean as the day you bought it, you simply have to invest in a quality cookware cleanser. Simple soap may do the trick a time or two, but to really get that like-new shine? A specially formulated cleanser is the only way to go. We've rounded up a list of high-quality formulas here that are appropriate to use on everything from cast iron pans to stainless steel. Some of these even work on stoves, walls, toilets, and more, making them a true workhorse in the home. Have a look — we think you'll be pleased.