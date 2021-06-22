Cancel
POTUS

In Afghanistan, a summer of pain awaits

By Columnist
Washington Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs U.S. troops head toward the exit in Afghanistan, the menu of policy options to prevent another ruinous civil war is depressingly meager. And vignettes from across the country offer a glimpse of the torment ahead. In northern Afghanistan, residents of shelters for battered or homeless women are fleeing in...

www.washingtonpost.com
Country
Afghanistan
Posted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
Posted by
The Hill

Russia says situation in Afghanistan could deteriorate quickly

Russia on Wednesday said the situation in Afghanistan could "swiftly deteriorate" amid the withdrawal of U.S. troops, offering assistance to neighboring Tajikistan over the wave of Afghan forces fleeing the Taliban. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon that Moscow would aid the former Soviet territory if...
Posted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Posted by
Reuters

Taliban fighters storm capital of northwestern Afghan province

HERAT/KABUL, July 7 (Reuters) - Regional officials in northern Afghanistan said on Wednesday they had recaptured government buildings in a provincial capital after Taliban fighters stormed it overnight, taking over the police headquarters and sparking panic among residents. Officials said air strikes were being carried out and special forces had...
POTUSWashington Times

‘Alternate reality:’ Biden on defensive as Taliban advance, Afghanistan crumbles

The Biden administration is scrambling this week to defend its rapid withdrawal from Afghanistan amid a string of Taliban victories that have left the nation’s fragile central government apparently barreling toward collapse. With Taliban fighters now targeting provincial capitals as the final U.S. troops exit the country, foreign policy analysts...
POTUSNew York Post

Pentagon says Afghan officials informed of US pullout from Bagram Airfield

​The Defense Department confirmed that it notified Afghan officials about pulling US forces from Bagram Airfield — but didn’t inform them of the exact timetable because of security concerns — as the Pentagon goes on defense after the sudden withdrawal allowed looters to run loose in the base​ and steal American military equipment​.
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

Israel’s growing ties to China are testing its relationship with the U.S.

David Feith, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, is a former deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs. How will Israel’s transition to a post-Benjamin Netanyahu government change Israel’s vital relationship with the United States? Much of the focus has been on policies toward Iran and the Palestinians, but there is another issue with enormous potential to solidify or harm the U.S.-Israeli relationship: Israel’s economic and technological ties with China.
WorldArkansas Online

Afghanistan neighbor girds border

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A surge of Taliban wins in northern Afghanistan has caused some countries to close their consulates in the region, while across the border in Tajikistan, reservists are being called up to reinforce the southern border, according to officials and reports Tuesday. Nearly 1,000 Afghan soldiers have fled...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

90pc withdrawal process in Afghanistan completed: US

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 7 (ANI): The US has completed "more than 90 per cent" of its entire withdrawal from Afghanistan, informed the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) in a statement on Tuesday (local time). "The withdrawal process continues; US Central Command estimates that we have completed more than 90 per...
Posted by
The Hill

Taliban shows off weapons, military hardware seized from Afghan forces

The Taliban showed off weapons and military hardware it says were seized from Afghan forces, as the group regains ground in Afghanistan’s northern districts amid a U.S. troop withdrawal from the country. Sky News, which was granted access to the Sultan Khil military base in the Wardak province near Kabul,...
POTUSNew York Post

Taliban celebrate seizure of US weapons from Afghan troops

​Taliban fighters can be seen in recently released video​s​ celebrating the seizure of US Humvees, tanks and assault weapons from Afghan security forces as the Biden administration begins its troop withdrawal​ before the Sept. 11 deadline. The Taliban have been capturing key districts in the northern part of the war-torn...
Posted by
CBS News

"They are going to slaughter us": Afghan interpreter speaks out as Taliban advance

Kabul — As the Taliban regain territory with the U.S. winding down its longest war Afghanistan, time is running out for thousands of Afghans who helped the U.S. Sherin Agha Jafari is among 18,000 interpreters and their families who top the list of Taliban revenge attacks once U.S. forces leave. He was on his first day as an interpreter with a U.S. combat platoon when a roadside bomb struck his vehicle.
WorldVoice of America

Tajikistan Bolsters Border as Afghan Troops, Fleeing Taliban, Seek Refuge

DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN/KABUL - Tajikistan's president on Monday ordered the mobilization of 20,000 military reservists to bolster the border with Afghanistan after more than 1,000 Afghan security personnel fled across the frontier in response to Taliban militant advances. The crossings on Sunday underscored the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, where foreign...

