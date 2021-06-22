Cancel
Harrisonburg, VA

JMU to hold September graduation for class of 2020

By Colby Johnson
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison University Class of 2020 is finally getting a graduation ceremony, over a year after theirs was canceled due to the pandemic. The commencement will be held on September 3, and the Class of 2020 will be the first to graduate at the new Atlantic Union Bank Center. The University says although it has been over a year since they graduated, giving them the ceremony they lost has long been in the works.

