Was the NCAA not clear about the rules for COVID testing and protocols?. Or did NC State knowingly take a risk by not having some of its players vaccinated?. I think we can all agree that it’s a really crummy way to have your season end, but if NC State knew that a certain number of positive tests meant forfeiting, then that’s on them. Whether they agreed with the policies or not, they have to respect the rules of the organization of which they are a member.