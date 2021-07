Several athletes with the Mesalands Community College rodeo team had respectable results during the National College Finals Rodeo last week in Casper, Wyoming. Dylan Hill of the Mesalands finished in the top eight of the team roping competition of the third go-round Thursday. Hill and his roping partner logged a time of 7.7 seconds. Marcus Theriot and Cole Curry of East Mississippi Community College won the go-round with a time of 4.7 seconds.