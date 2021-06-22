Cancel
China's Dongguan Is Latest Southern City to Be Hit by COVID-19

By Ryan Woo, Muyu Xu, Roxanne Liu
Medscape News
 17 days ago

BEIJING (Reuters) - The manufacturing hub of Dongguan in China's most populous province Guangdong launched mass coronavirus testing on Monday and cordoned off communities, after the city detected its first infections of a flare-up in the province. The Delta variant of COVID-19 has dominated infections in the provincial upsurge, the...

www.medscape.com
