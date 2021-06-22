Fireworks, bees, cheese and more abound in Ste. Gen this weekend

Ste. Genevieve will be one busy county this weekend, with a higher-than-usual number of events taking place in what’s already a pretty tourism-savvy town. The Fourth Friday Art Walk starts at 5 p.m. at the Welcome Center on 66 S. Main St., where maps can be gotten of the participating galleries. The art walks are conducted February through November throughout the year, usually 6-9 p.m. on — spoiler alert — the fourth Friday of each month. The walks are sponsored by the Gallery Association of Sainte Genevieve.