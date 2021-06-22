Cancel
Ste. Genevieve, MO

Fireworks, bees, cheese and more abound in Ste. Gen this weekend

By Sarah Haas
Daily Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSte. Genevieve will be one busy county this weekend, with a higher-than-usual number of events taking place in what’s already a pretty tourism-savvy town. The Fourth Friday Art Walk starts at 5 p.m. at the Welcome Center on 66 S. Main St., where maps can be gotten of the participating galleries. The art walks are conducted February through November throughout the year, usually 6-9 p.m. on — spoiler alert — the fourth Friday of each month. The walks are sponsored by the Gallery Association of Sainte Genevieve.

dailyjournalonline.com
