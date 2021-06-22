Rogue Nation tactics forcing Lady Lake to build fence to protect employees

Tactics of the so-called Rogue Nation are forcing Lady Lake officials to build a fence to protect employees. Mayor Ruth Kussard this week called for the fence to be constructed in the employee parking lot behind the Lady Lake Police Department on Fennell Boulevard. She said the stepped-up security is necessary because of the unrelenting pressure from the Rogue Nation, which made headlines in May when its members caused disruptions at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake on Rolling Acres Road. Villager James Frederick Lewis and Shawn Michael Berry of Belleview were arrested in connection with their Rogue Nation activities at the school.