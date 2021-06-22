Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lady Lake, FL

Rogue Nation tactics forcing Lady Lake to build fence to protect employees

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTactics of the so-called Rogue Nation are forcing Lady Lake officials to build a fence to protect employees. Mayor Ruth Kussard this week called for the fence to be constructed in the employee parking lot behind the Lady Lake Police Department on Fennell Boulevard. She said the stepped-up security is necessary because of the unrelenting pressure from the Rogue Nation, which made headlines in May when its members caused disruptions at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake on Rolling Acres Road. Villager James Frederick Lewis and Shawn Michael Berry of Belleview were arrested in connection with their Rogue Nation activities at the school.

www.villages-news.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lady Lake, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Lady Lake, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Belleview, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Rogue Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...

Comments / 8

Community Policy