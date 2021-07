Note: Events subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. • Saturday — St. Anne’s Parish Summer Bazaar. This event will feature food and shopping of all types. It will offer breakfast burritos from 8 to 11 a.m. and enchilada plates from noon to 2 p.m. at Hammond Hall. Vendors will set up in St. Anne’s schoolyard at 306 W. High St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone with questions should call Emily at (575) 403-8726.