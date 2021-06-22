Cancel
POTUS

Gun Violence Is Surging In New York, But Advocates Worry About More Policing

KPCW
KPCW
Cover picture for the article

On a recent summer evening in Queens, New York, several dozen people gathered on the street, where birthday balloons tied to a railing floated in the hot breeze. They were here for Justin Wallace. This would have been his 11th birthday. He was shot and killed June 5, a bystander...

www.kpcw.org
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

New York City, NYTelegraph

How will $139 million fix New York's gun violence 'epidemic'?

ALBANY — The $139 million the state plans to expeditiously spend to help curb a gun violence "epidemic," which Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo declared this week as a state of emergency, has been in the state’s budget and set aside for these specific issues since New York’s spending plan was approved in April.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘One Epidemic to Another’: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares Gun Violence Emergency in New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a gun violence emergency in New York Tuesday to combat a rise in the number of shootings across the state. As part of the declaration, the state will allocate nearly $140 million to preventative measures like programs for at-risk youth and helping people find jobs. “It’s a matter of life and death also and we can’t afford not to commit ourselves 100 percent to this effort and spend what we need to spend,” Cuomo said. The governor also signed legislation granting gun-violence victims the right to sue gun manufacturers and barring individuals with warrants from purchasing firearms, CNN reports. These efforts come as crime has risen by 75 percent in some New York cities, a trend that has also been seen in other major cities across the nation, The New York Times reports. “We went from one epidemic to another epidemic,” Cuomo said. “We went from COVID to the epidemic of gun violence and the fear and the death that goes along with it.” The emergency declaration also addresses how to improve community relationships with police.
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Western New York organizations push for change amid gun violence surge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Tuesday declaring gun violence in the state of New York a Disaster Emergency, which will designate $138.7 million in state funds to curbing it. What You Need To Know. Gov. Cuomo signed an executive order declaring gun violence a Disaster...
New York City, NYfox10phoenix.com

Cuomo declares gun violence a 'disaster emergency'

NEW YORK - Calling gun violence in New York a public health crisis, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that he is declaring a disaster emergency in order to "free up money and free up programs" to tackle the problem. In a speech at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan, the governor called such a disaster declaration via executive order the "first in the nation."
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox News

Biden meets with Chicago Mayor Lightfoot at airport amid surge in gun violence

President Biden is meeting with Chicago’s mayor on Wednesday, in the wake of an extremely violent holiday weekend in the nation’s third most populous city. The president, on his way to an event in McHenry County, Illinois – where he’ll make the case for the infrastructure deal reach by a bipartisan group of senators and the White House – will be greeted by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot – both Democrats – as he deplanes Air Force One at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
New York City, NYNY Daily News

Urgent, emergency: Gov. Cuomo is right to sound the alarm about gun violence in New York City

New Yorkers can be forgiven their confusion. Tuesday, Mayor de Blasio said New York’s safety is on the right track, with shootings down 20% this June compared to last, and 23% fewer murders. Also Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo, declaring a first-in-the-nation statewide “disaster emergency” to combat gun violence, said shootings are up 38% in the first half of 2021 compared to 2020.
New York City, NYNorth Country Public Radio

What's inside New York's plan to address its gun violence emergency

New York formally declared gun violence as a public emergency Tuesday, allowing more flexibility for the state to immediately spend money on gun violence prevention and intervention services. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, speaking to supporters in New York City, declared the emergency and outlined a multi-step plan to address gun violence,...
New York City, NYPosted by
Zulie Journey

Arms Trafficking Soared Guns Violence in New York

Kindel Media Pexelshttps://www.pexels.com/@kindelmedia. The city of Newyork, quite reluctant to lax gun laws, has faced a surge in gun violence. Several gun violence cases have been reported in recent times depicting the inefficiencies of gun regulation laws in the city. Gun Laws scoreboard put New York in the fifth position out of fifty states with Mississippi the weakest in gun regulation laws.
Public SafetyPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

How Gun Violence in New York Compares to Other States

Fueled in part by the pandemic and national unrest in the wake of incidents of police brutality, gun sales hit an all-time high in the United States in 2020 — a trend that shows no sign of slowing in 2021. Gun control advocates are concerned that the growing number of firearms in circulation, many of […]

