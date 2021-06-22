Pages past - June 23

1971: Ragubhir Singh, who is touring the world by bicycle to promote world peace, stopped in Tucumcari to repair a flat tire. He started his trek from his native New Delhi in October 1968 and anticipates completing his journey in April 1974. So far, he said he has traveled 47,900 miles. Singh told the newspaper reporter: “If you want to save a village, you may have to sacrifice the rights of one family. Why not apply this to all nations in the world in setting up a world government? Why should loyalty stop with one’s nation? Why not go on to cover the whole human race?”