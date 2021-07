If you believe that "snooty" and "chef" always go together, then you didn't know Carl Ruiz. The celebrity chef may be best known for his many appearances on "Guy's Grocery Games" and "Guy's Ranch Kitchen" (via USA Today). He also was an accomplished chef who received plenty of critical acclaim for his creative flair. When he was head chef at the New Jersey restaurant Sabor in 2002, The Record of Hackensack rated it 3½ stars — midway between "excellent" and "outstanding." Ruiz opened La Cubana in New York, months before his untimely death in 2019 (via Eater New York). A review on Gayot praised La Cubana's complex marinated seafood salad and its smoked pork chop with Creole okra stew.