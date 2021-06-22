What Is Household Hazardous Waste? Definition, Examples, and How to Dispose of It

Household hazardous waste (HHW) is waste that contains potentially hazardous material, such as toxic chemicals, that we often use in our everyday lives. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) considers HHW to be any leftover household products that can catch fire, react, or explode under certain circumstances, or those that are corrosive or toxic. This can include anything from paints, cleaners, and oils, to batteries, electronics, and pesticides. The country enacted the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act in 1976 to govern the disposal of both solid and hazardous waste, providing technical and financial assistance for the development of waste management plans and facilities where citizens and businesses could safely dispose of hazardous waste.