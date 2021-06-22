Cancel
Environment

What Is Household Hazardous Waste? Definition, Examples, and How to Dispose of It

Cover picture for the articleHousehold hazardous waste (HHW) is waste that contains potentially hazardous material, such as toxic chemicals, that we often use in our everyday lives. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) considers HHW to be any leftover household products that can catch fire, react, or explode under certain circumstances, or those that are corrosive or toxic. This can include anything from paints, cleaners, and oils, to batteries, electronics, and pesticides. The country enacted the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act in 1976 to govern the disposal of both solid and hazardous waste, providing technical and financial assistance for the development of waste management plans and facilities where citizens and businesses could safely dispose of hazardous waste.

EnvironmentTree Hugger

What Is the Polluter Pays Principle? Definition, Examples, and Pros and Cons

The polluter pays principle is an international environmental law practice that assigns reparations to parties responsible for producing pollution. This can come in the form of cleaning up themselves under the guidelines of the EPA or contributing financially to reimburse the local and federal governments for cleanup efforts. For example, when an industrial factory produces a toxic substance as a byproduct of its production activity, the business that owns the factory is held responsible for the safe disposal of that substance.
East Hampton, NYEast Hampton Star

Saturday Is Hazardous Waste Disposal Time

The Town of East Hampton has scheduled a Stop Throwing Out Pollutants day — known as a STOP day — for Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can take hazardous waste to the East Hampton recycling center at 260 Springs-Fireplace Road for proper disposal. Examples of pollutants that...
ocmonitor.com

$4.8 Million Awarded in State Recycling, Composting and Household Hazardous Waste Grants

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman Friday announced nearly $4.8 million in grants to Kentucky municipalities, fiscal courts and universities for 75 projects across the Commonwealth to expand recycling, reduce the amount of solid waste going into landfills and improve the environmental management of household hazardous waste.
Randolph County, INagrinews-pubs.com

Try composting: Reduce household waste, boost your garden

WINCHESTER, Ind. — Composting is an efficient way to reduce waste and create potent fertilizer. “The technical word for it is vermiculture,” said Amy Alka, Extension educator in Randolph County, during a webinar. “Basically it’s just raising and producing worms for their byproducts.”. Composting is a simple way to add...
Ventura County Reporter

EYE ON THE ENVIRONMENT | Regulatory relief for treated wood disposal about to become permanent

Sometimes, even the leader of an environmental organization opposes regulations making disposal too difficult. This week, Doug Kobold, executive director of the California Product Stewardship Council, told me why his organization, which is on the forefront of legislative efforts to protect the environment by holding retailers and manufacturers responsible for the environmental costs of their products, supported issuance of variances allowing some landfills to continue accepting treated wood waste.
newfoodmagazine.com

How should we dispose of food waste?

Researchers from the US Department of Energy have been busy analysing alternatives to landfill when it comes to disposing of food waste, with four options identified. The expected decline in the number of landfills across the United States coupled with bans on disposing large amounts of organic waste in landfills that have been enacted in multiple states has prompted researchers at the US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to examine other ways to grapple with the issue of food waste disposal.
bedfordoh.gov

Household Hazardous Waste and Computer Round-Ups Two Weeks in August

Computer Round-Up Items accepted: CPU’s, monitors, keyboards, software, cell phones and tablets. Bedford residents only – no businesses. Sealers, primers, or coatings – Varnishes, polyurethanes, shellacs – Paint thinner, mineral spirits, turpentine – pesticides, herbicides, fungicides – caustic household cleaners – automotive fluids, motor oil, car batteries – adhesives, roof tar, driveway sealer – kerosene, gasoline, lighter fluid, mercury.
Environmentgisuser.com

Waste management 101: methods of sustainably disposing of waste

The state of the climate hasn’t improved much over the last few years. Although more businesses are switching to a more eco-friendly practice, or individuals are starting to adopt more sustainable habits – actions that are highly encouraged – in the bigger scheme of things, climate change is yet to be tackled.
Chesterton, INNWI.com

Hazardous waste collection scheduled Saturday

CHESTERTON — The Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County hosts its third household hazardous waste collection event Saturday. It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Westchester Intermediate School, 1050 S. Fifth St. Participants are asked to enter from Ffith Street. It offers a free gas can exchange....
Lincoln, NEfoxnebraska.com

How to safely dispose of used fireworks

LINCOLN, Neb. — Fireworks are a tradition on the 4th of July, but Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is reminding residents about proper firework cleanup protocols. "If it's on our streets, it's in our streams," said Erin Kubicek, Environmental Health Educator for LTU Watershed Management. "If you leave all that litter and debris leftover from fireworks on the street, eventually it's going to rain and it's going to wash that stuff down the storm drain."
cityofardenhills.org

Mobile Site for Household Hazardous Waste Collection Comes to Arden Hills

On Fridays and Saturdays throughout the month of July, the mobile unit of the county’s household hazardous waste collection sites will be in Arden Hills. Make sure any hazardous materials you use at your home (words such as “caution,” “danger,” and “poison” may be on the containers’ labels) do not go into the garbage, where they can eventually leach into the soil and pollute groundwater. For that reason, it is illegal to dispose of household hazardous waste in the garbage.
One Green Planet

The Troubling Impact of Ocean Plastics on Human Health

Five trillion is a number that’s hard to comprehend. But that’s how many pieces of plastic are currently polluting our oceans. We’ve all seen images of birds caught in abandoned fishing nets and marine life trapped within six-pack rings, as well as photographs of beaches littered from one end to the other with plastic waste.
EnvironmentCMSWire

How To Reduce Digital Waste

There are lots of simple yet effective steps we can take in order to reduce digital waste. For example, as either as individuals or organizations we can:. Reduce the creation of wasteful data or content. Make sure that what we create contains the least waste possible. Make sure that what...

