Sin still sin, and sin bites back

I confess that my subject calls for wisdom and talent which exceeds most people and especially me, yet I see the necessity for awakening a realization of the plight of all mankind. It is said that this is the post-Christian era and that Christendom has collapsed but that the church remains as a living and functioning entity although without much power. The Reformation swept through Europe over 500 years ago but vestiges of its being a world changer are still present today. One facet of Biblical teaching that seems noticeably lacking today is the just punishment of God upon those who are not and will not be brought under the covering and protection of Jesus Christ. There is no other name, way or system given for salvation from this punishment. Deuteronomy 4:24 states, “…God is a consuming fire, a jealous God.” Even in the Gospel age God is still a consuming fire (Matthew 13:41-42). To neglect this offer in Christ by denial or hypocrisy is cause to fall into God’s everlasting curse and punishment. This condemnation has no opportunity of escape. No bribe for the judge, appeal to ignorance, no legal loophole, no insanity plea, no technicality which negates the charges, no excuse – none. There is no way of mercy left. The door is shut and no one escapes.