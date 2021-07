(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is planning to end his COVID-19 emergency powers this week. Officials announced late Tuesday night that Governor Walz has outlined his plans to end the emergency tomorrow after going into effect in March 2020. House Democrats introduced an amendment to transition out of the state's COVID-19 emergency response which includes millions of dollars in monthly emergency food assistance for residents. Additionally under the amendment, Governor Walz would be able to manage vaccination and testing without a peacetime emergency. The news comes as state officials continue to work on the remaining bills for the state budget which must pass by tomorrow to avoid a partial government shutdown.