Hot Sleepers Say They Can't Sleep Without This Cooling Weighted Blanket - and It's on Sale for Prime Day
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. There are just hours left of Amazon Prime Day 2021, but we're still constantly discovering new deals on everything from kitchen appliances to cozy bedding. And one recent find that's worth checking out is this cooling weighted blanket that even hot sleepers swear by.people.com