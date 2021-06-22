Cancel
Okeechobee County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Okeechobee by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 12:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Okeechobee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL OKEECHOBEE COUNTY UNTIL 745 PM EDT At 654 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Basinger, moving east at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Basinger and Country Hills Estates.

alerts.weather.gov
