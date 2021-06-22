Amazon Prime Day 2021: Shop great deals on outdoor backyard games

Amazon.com Inc.'s Prime Day event has kicked off the back-to-school shopping season with 600,000 backpacks, 240,000 notebooks, 40,000 calculators, and 220,000 Crayola products sold. As in most years, technology was a hot category, with one million laptops sold, and Amazon devices among the top sellers. The Waterpik Electric Water Flosser, Orgain plant-based protein powder and 23andMe DNA tests were best sellers in the U.S. Also similar to previous years, Amazon did not release a Prime Day sales tally, but the e-commerce giant emphasized small business sales. In the two weeks leading up to Prime Day, Amazon says customers spent $1.9 billion on more than 70 million products sold by small businesses. Last year, Prime Day was pushed back to October due to COVID-19. Amazon stock is up 8% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 13.2% for the period.