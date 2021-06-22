Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Shop great deals on outdoor backyard games

By Savannah Neal
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Your outdoor parties are about to get a lot more fun. Take advantage of last-minute deals on outdoor backyard games from corn hole and kan jam, to table tennis and hover hockey for Amazon Prime Day 2021. Whether you're headed to the beach, barbecuing with family, or taking advantage of...

www.audacy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Lawn Game#Party Game#Eastpoint Sports#Bocce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
TravelETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day's Best Deals Still Available on Travel Gear

The pandemic is coming to an end, and it's time to get back out there! After a year of staying close to home, travel is finally getting back to normal. If you missed out on Amazon's Prime Day, don't worry, Amazon shoppers can still find travel gear on sale for just about any adventure.
RetailETOnline.com

Amazon's Best Deals on Leggings to Shop Now

Some of us are heading back to the office, but the need for our favorite work-from-home outfit is still strong and so are the post-Prime Day deals! We're still discovering deep discounts on tons of styles of leggings on Amazon. While we're not giving up on jeans entirely, we can't get enough leggings in our closets and with Amazon's Post-Prime Day Deals, shoppers can find leggings on sale for just about any occasion.
ShoppingForbes

14 Of The Best “Leftover” Prime Day Deals On Amazon Right Now

All products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Vetted contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission. Learn more. While most Prime Day deals ended at midnight, there are still a few discounts lingering around Amazon that are...
LifestyleDaily Beast

Prime Day's Over: But There Are Still Great Deals Going On

Prime Day 2021 was a doozy. It's over, but there are still plenty of deals happening if you didn't get all of your shopping done. To help you sift through them, we've rounded up some of our favorites, still happening. Amazon eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System, 30% Off. Bissell...
Internetknowtechie.com

Online shopping sales topped a whopping $11 billion during Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day, which is really two days, just finished up earlier this week, and now we’re starting to see some of the stats attached to the yearly event. According to Adobe, and as reported by CNBC, notes that total sales across the ecommerce landscape hit $11 million during the two-day event. Adobe notes that Monday’s sales topped $5.6 billion, while Tuesday’s sales reached $5.4 billion.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Beauty Products Still Available to Shop Now

Prime Day is over, there are still loads of products at deep discounts from Amazon's Prime Day event that can help restore your hair and skin to their glowing glory. If you haven't experimented with new skincare and hair products lately, Amazon has tons of top-reviewed face cleansers, face oils, eye cream, dry shampoo, foundation, toners, face masks and wrinkle treatments for under $35.
Small BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Amazon's Prime Day event kicks off the back-to-school shopping season with 600,000 backpacks and 240,000 notebooks sold

Amazon.com Inc.'s Prime Day event has kicked off the back-to-school shopping season with 600,000 backpacks, 240,000 notebooks, 40,000 calculators, and 220,000 Crayola products sold. As in most years, technology was a hot category, with one million laptops sold, and Amazon devices among the top sellers. The Waterpik Electric Water Flosser, Orgain plant-based protein powder and 23andMe DNA tests were best sellers in the U.S. Also similar to previous years, Amazon did not release a Prime Day sales tally, but the e-commerce giant emphasized small business sales. In the two weeks leading up to Prime Day, Amazon says customers spent $1.9 billion on more than 70 million products sold by small businesses. Last year, Prime Day was pushed back to October due to COVID-19. Amazon stock is up 8% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 13.2% for the period.
ShoppingFox 59

Amazon announces Prime Day 2021 dates — here’s how to prepare

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s official, Prime Day 2021 is slated for June 21 and 22. Now that Amazon has announced the official dates for its biggest shopping event of the year, shoppers are already scrambling to prepare. It makes sense; if it’s anything like last year’s Prime Day there’s nearly $1.4 billion in savings up for grabs, according to Amazon.
IndustryPosted by
Vice

Amazon Tells Drivers 'Endorphins Are Your Friend' On Amazon Prime Day

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. Amazon's signature sales event has ended for customers, but Amazon drivers around the world are still working extended hours on routes with hundreds of stops to get those Amazon Prime Day packages delivered.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Prime Day Deals on Kate Spade Handbags Still Available to Shop Now

Prime Day is over, but we're still seeing deep discounts on items from some of our favorite designers, including Kate Spade! Right now, you can find Kate Spade bags for $100 off! Right now the Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel is more than $100 off and currently priced at $160 (regularly $299) and there are many more deals to check out!
ShoppingPeople

The Savings Aren't Over: Shop the 25 Best After-Prime Day Home Deals

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Prime Day 2021 came and went, but thankfully, it didn't take any amazing deals away with it. Avid online shoppers know that Amazon's after-Prime Day deals are when the real savings begin. Carrying on the fan-favorite tradition of Amazon Prime Week, the megastore released hundreds of markdowns on home items following the big sales event, giving Prime members yet another chance to score everything on their wishlists. If you still haven't signed up for a Prime membership, you can start a free 30-day trial now to participate in the post-Prime Day savings.
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

Best Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals 2021: Offers from Shark, Bosch and Ninja

Amazon Prime Day – one of the biggest and best shopping events of the year – is finally here, and you’ve only got a few hours left to bag a real bargain.The online giant is slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices to Apple products and laptops to TVs as well as kids toys, alcohol and fashion to name just a few.Our helpful Amazon Prime Day guide is being updated regularly with nothing but the crème de la crème of all the deals, so bookmark this for an overview of all of the best bits.Follow live: Read our Amazon...
ShoppingPosted by
CNN

Amazon Prime Day 2021 may be over — but these deals are still live

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here. Amazon Prime Day 2021 was a 48-hour deal extravaganza, to say the least, and while the retailer’s biggest sale event is officially over, savings on select products seem to be here to stay — at least for now. Below, we’ve rounded up all the items that still have Prime Day-level pricing in place, so even those late to the game can shop and save.
FIFAPosted by
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals 2021: Best offers on Fifa 21, Nintendo Switch, gaming chairs, and more

Deal hunters listen up, Amazon Prime Day is has finally landed – a two-day shopping bonanza with big-ticket items being dropped considerably.The online giant is slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices and laptops to TVs and tech, as well as the much sought-after Apple products and even fashion.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog for the latest updatesBut, for the gamers among us, it’s even better news because gaming is to one of the most popular Prime Day categories, with prices being slashed on Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo Switch consoles – and if yesterday’s deals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy