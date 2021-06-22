Orange County commissioners approve restrictions on pet stores

ORLANDO, Fla. - By a vote of 4-3, Orange County commissioners have approved an ordinance that would ban pet stores from selling cats, dogs, and rabbits. Over 50 people spoke during the public comment portion at an Orange County Commission meeting on Tuesday. Proponents of the pet store restrictions and groups such as the Humane Society argue that some animals sold at pet stores are the product of for-profit breeding. They encourage adopting animals from pet shelters instead.