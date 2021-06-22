Cancel
Tide to develop first laundry detergent for astronauts on space station

collectspace.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Future astronauts may not need to worry about moon dust and Mars soil stains thanks to an effort by Tide to develop a laundry detergent for use in space. The Procter & Gamble (P&G) laundry brand has partnered with NASA to explore how to clean astronauts' clothes aboard the International Space Station (ISS), as well as on future crewed missions to the moon and Mars. Under the terms of the new Space Act Agreement, NASA may study Tide's cleaning solutions, while the company works to bring the lessons from its off-planet tests to its line of everyday consumer products for use on Earth.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundry Detergent#Space Research#Space Flights#The Procter Gamble#Iss#The Iss National Lab#Companies#Tide
