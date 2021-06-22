Orange County Commission votes to ban retail sale of puppies, kittens and rabbits

Following a heated meeting that saw over 50 people offering public comments, the Orange County Commission voted to ban stores that sell puppies kittens and rabbits. The meeting room was evenly split between pro-pet store speakers (largely the employees of local stores like Petland and Breeder's Pick) and those who believed the practice of selling puppies retail encourages the proliferation of unsanitary breeding mills. The opposition was rather easy to spot, wearing hi-vis yellow t-shirts that said "Vote Yes for Puppies."