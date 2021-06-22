Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Move to soften penalty for Metro Transit fare evasion fails at State Capitol

By Janet Moore
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeasures that would fundamentally change the way fare evasion is penalized on Metro Transit trains and buses have again failed to gain traction at the Legislature. The Metropolitan Council, which operates Metro Transit, has pushed for a change in state guidelines that would punish fare evaders with an administrative citation, much like a parking ticket, rather than charging them with a misdemeanor.

www.startribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Transit#Fare Evasion#Fares#Transit Police#Legislature#The Metropolitan Council#Dfl Party#House#Senate#Republicans#Met Council#Hutchinson#The State Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Monitor

How Cap Metro’s multibillion-dollar transit expansion hinges on federal racial equity standards

The largest expansion of public transit in Austin’s history is built on an expectation the federal government will pick up almost half of the $7 billion tab. To qualify for those billions, Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority first must demonstrate it’s not discriminating on the basis of race, national origin or income through a range of metrics, from the frequency of bus routes to who serves on advisory boards.
TrafficAtlantic City Press

Fund public transit, not more roads, by Basav Sen

It’s federal transportation policy season, with the House and Senate advancing bills to fund federal surface transportation programs for the next five years. That makes it a great time to reflect on the social and environmental impacts of U.S. transportation policy. For decades, the federal government has spent 80% of...
Milwaukee County, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

State Cuts to County Transit Go Deep

The cuts in transit aid to the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) will have impacts that extend beyond the state biennial budget currently being deliberated. Early in June, the state Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee voted to reduce transit funding to Milwaukee by $32.7 million over the next two years. The Republican committee members that voted for the cuts rationalized them by pointing to the millions in federal stimulus money that went to Milwaukee’s transit system.
Trafficmprnews.org

Metro Transit union workers picket over pandemic compensation

Metro Transit workers said they started picketing Wednesday to call attention to ongoing contract negotiations with the state's largest transit agency. Union leaders said their members have been working without a contract for the last 10 months and authorized a strike by an overwhelming margin last September. The union says it has avoided a strike out of concern for transit users and the Twin Cities — although ridership also plummeted during the pandemic.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Metro Transit to buy new electric buses with larger batteries

The Federal Transit Administration has awarded a $4.2 million grant to the Metropolitan Council so it can buy new electric Metro Transit buses. The grant to Metro Transit will allow the transportation agency to buy long-range, depot-charged electric buses. The large batteries will allow buses to depart from the main campus in downtown Minneapolis without having to charge on the route.
Centennial, COvillagerpublishing.com

Centennial seeks resident opinion

The City of Centennial is conducting a Community Survey and is requesting residents to participate. The survey is designed to provide a baseline of how the Centennial government is serving residents, to gauge perceptions of the City and make comparisons with peer communities. A random and scientific sample of 3,000...
Missouri Statewestplainsdailyquill.net

MoDOT Seeks Public Input on Statewide Passenger Rail Service in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual open house on passenger rail as part of the development of the 2021 State Freight and Rail Plan. The content will be live through June 16, 2021 and accessible via the MoDOT webpage. The virtual open house format allows members of the public to access the materials at any time through June 16. The public is invited to view the information about Missouri’s passenger rail network, ask questions of MoDOT and the project team and leave comments on how passenger rail service can better service the citizens of Missouri. The passenger rail component of the State Freight and Rail Plan examines each of the three Amtrak service options in Missouri – Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner, Southwest Chief and Texas Eagle – as well as the economic impact of the Missouri River Runner state-sponsored route. Open house participants are also encouraged to complete a survey designed to solicit feedback on recommendations for Missouri’s passenger rail system. The State Freight and Rail Plan identifies current and future trends to help make informed decisions on future investments in the freight and passenger rail industries in Missouri. Freight and rail plans are required documents for the state to receive federal funding for future transportation projects. There are no dedicated federal funding sources for passenger rail, so these funds are vital to the Missouri River Runner’s long-term viability. For additional information on the Missouri Freight and Rail Plan please contact Cheryl Ball, MoDOT 573.526.5578 or Cheryl.Ball@MoDOT.MO.gov .
Georgia StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Judge won't block parts of Georgia election law for now

ATLANTA — A federal judge on Wednesday declined to block some challenged sections of Georgia's new election law ahead of two runoff elections next week, but he didn't rule out the possibility for future elections. Election integrity activists had asked U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee to prohibit the state from...
Oregon StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Aide to expelled Oregon lawmaker appointed to fill his seat

SALEM, Ore. — Commissioners from four Oregon counties have appointed an aide to former state Rep. Mike Nearman to fill the seat left open after the GOP lawmaker was expelled from the Legislature for letting protesters into the closed state Capitol last year. Republican Anna Scharf will serve House District...
Jackson, MIWKHM

Mayor Dobies On Check From American Rescue Plan

Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies discusses the aftermath of the meeting where the topic was the $31 million dollars heading to Jackson via the American Rescue Plan. Much of the money will more than likely be dedicated to funding water and wastewater infrastructure…. Mayor Dobies shares his thoughts on using relief...
Missouri Statektvo.com

Missouri state senator looks to bring attention to rural roads

SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — With several roads in northeast Missouri in need of repair, one state senator is trying to advocate for some support. Schuyler County residents have voiced their concerns over the conditions of the roads in the county. Several state highways are in major need of repair and...
U.S. Politicsfreightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: Federal Railroad Administration focuses on railroad safety

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) was created as part of the Department of Transportation Act of 1966. It is one of 10 agencies within the U.S. Department of Transportation concerned with intermodal transportation. Prior to the creation of the FRA the Interstate Commerce Commission (ICC) regulated railroad safety. The ICC was shut down in 1995.

Comments / 0

Community Policy