Move to soften penalty for Metro Transit fare evasion fails at State Capitol

The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual open house on passenger rail as part of the development of the 2021 State Freight and Rail Plan. The content will be live through June 16, 2021 and accessible via the MoDOT webpage. The virtual open house format allows members of the public to access the materials at any time through June 16. The public is invited to view the information about Missouri’s passenger rail network, ask questions of MoDOT and the project team and leave comments on how passenger rail service can better service the citizens of Missouri. The passenger rail component of the State Freight and Rail Plan examines each of the three Amtrak service options in Missouri – Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner, Southwest Chief and Texas Eagle – as well as the economic impact of the Missouri River Runner state-sponsored route. Open house participants are also encouraged to complete a survey designed to solicit feedback on recommendations for Missouri’s passenger rail system. The State Freight and Rail Plan identifies current and future trends to help make informed decisions on future investments in the freight and passenger rail industries in Missouri. Freight and rail plans are required documents for the state to receive federal funding for future transportation projects. There are no dedicated federal funding sources for passenger rail, so these funds are vital to the Missouri River Runner’s long-term viability. For additional information on the Missouri Freight and Rail Plan please contact Cheryl Ball, MoDOT 573.526.5578 or Cheryl.Ball@MoDOT.MO.gov .